Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Moon to shine at Sligo

Sligo
Our racing expert has two selections on Tuesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has two selections at big prices at Sligo...

  • Back to a far more suitable test

  • Likely to be favourably positioned

  • Flaming Moon is overpriced at Sligo

Sligo - 16:45 - Back Flaming Moon

Flaming Moon has been pulled up on both starts for his current connections but both of those were three mile points in soft and heavy ground which were clearly unsuitable tests for him.

He hadn't taken to fences at the end of his time with Matthew Smith and the return to hurdles today is likely to suit him. Although he was well beaten when last seen over hurdles, he went off very quickly on soft ground that day and unsurprisingly faded away late on.

I think the ground at Sligo should be far more suitable for Flaming Moon and if he can get back to somewhere near the level of ability he showed for Smith in 2022 then he can go well in a race of this quality, particularly with this track likely to suit if they ride him prominently as expected.

It may be that he just isn't as good as he once was but I think this is the first time for a while that he's had the sort of test where he can show his true ability and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Flaming Moon in the 16:45 at Sligo 0.5pt win @

SBK20/1

Sligo - 17:45 - Back Leave In Secret

This looks a moderate maiden hurdle and rather than side with one of those that have shown that level of ability over hurdles, I prefer to side with a rules newcomer who could improve for this different test.

Leave In Secret failed to complete in both starts in points but showed some ability. On his debut at Taylorstown, he nearly got rid of his jockey at the first. He retained a prominent position for much of the race, despite making a few more mistakes, but looked to be starting to fade when falling at three out. That has turned out to be a decent maiden with the winner winning a couple of bumpers since, the third is rated 116 over hurdles and the fourth has won two points in Britain.

He was pulled up when returning to action 273 days later at Kirkistown but conditions were very testing that day and he faded quickly towards the end of the back straight.

I think this test could prove to be more suitable for him and they have found a fairly weak race for his rules debut. It might be that today is more about the next step on his education but I think he could have the ability to be competitive and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Leave In Secret in the 17:45 at Sligo 0.5pt win @

SBK18/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 128.00pts

Returned: 92.30pts

P/L: -35.70pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

