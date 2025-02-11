Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Montys to break rules duck at Ayr

Ayr Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Ayr.

Ayr - 16:20 - Back Montys Soldier

Montys Soldier makes his stable debut for Stuart Coltherd in this handicap chase and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark under rules having run a promising race in defeat last time.

That was at Ffos Las on his chasing debut and final start for Christian Williams and having initially jumped well in the early stages, he made mistakes at a few and got very high at others. He was still in contention turning into the home straight for the final time and made his challenge at three out but he was too big over that again and another couple of slightly awkward leaps at the last two fences saw him finish second.

The winner of that race has followed up since and I think a 4lb rise still leaves Montys Soldier on an attractive mark if he can jump more slickly today having gained that chasing experience. They have found a weak race for his stable debut and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark under rules. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Montys Soldier in the 16:20 at Ayr 1pt win

SBK7/2

Now read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 42.50pts

Returned: 145.58pts

P/L: +103.08pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday includes Goodwood fancies

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Emeralds looks a gem of a bet at beloved Beverley

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for York including a 9/4 Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Goodwood

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor