Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Montys to break rules duck at Ayr
Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Ayr.
Ran well in defeat on handicap debut
Found a weak race for stable debut
Montys Soldier is overpriced at Ayr
Ayr - 16:20 - Back Montys Soldier
Montys Soldier makes his stable debut for Stuart Coltherd in this handicap chase and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark under rules having run a promising race in defeat last time.
That was at Ffos Las on his chasing debut and final start for Christian Williams and having initially jumped well in the early stages, he made mistakes at a few and got very high at others. He was still in contention turning into the home straight for the final time and made his challenge at three out but he was too big over that again and another couple of slightly awkward leaps at the last two fences saw him finish second.
The winner of that race has followed up since and I think a 4lb rise still leaves Montys Soldier on an attractive mark if he can jump more slickly today having gained that chasing experience. They have found a weak race for his stable debut and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark under rules. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 42.50pts
Returned: 145.58pts
P/L: +103.08pts
