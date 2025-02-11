Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 A wise wager at Lingfield

Much calmer waters for Are U Wise To That

Testing ground to suit this strong stayer

Jonjo Jr back in the plate for his only ride on the card

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

It is hardly an inspiring betting day on Tuesday, but one that piques the interest is Jonjo O'Neil's Are U Wise To That - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He's been absent for 66 days, but these waters are much calmer than he is used to, and the return to a testing surface and a long home straight is right up his street.

The eight-year-old left the impression that his time may be near at Wetherby in December when doing the best of those from off the gallop in a race that favoured those ridden prominently, and he had a subsequent winner back in fourth who had been ridden in the same manner. The victor and the fifth have filled runner-up spots since then. He looks worth chancing returning to the handling of Jonjo O'Neil Jr, who comes to Lingfield for this his only ride of the day and gets back on for the first time since April at Cheltenham last year.

He is unexposed at three miles and looks like a thorough stayer in the making. Top weight should hold no fears in what is effectively a 0-120 without his presence. His back form would give him every chance in this contest, and three of his victories have come following a break, so the 66-day absence is not too concerning and possibly a positive.

Under a likely more aggressive ride today, he should be able to make his presence felt. Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger. Ramo didn't take to fences in a stronger race than this at Warwick 22 days ago, so the improving Aworkinprogress is feared most. 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.