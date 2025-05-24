Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Moffatt mare to break her hurdling duck at Cartmel

Obvious excuse for last run

Showed promise in previous runs

Kalo Athena is overpriced at Cartmel

Timeform Superboost

Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).

He's a strong 1/12.00 favourite to win the race, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to 6/42.50. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold to Win Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:40 SBK 6/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Kalo Athena was pulled up on her hurdling debut at Sedgefield but there was an obvious excuse for that poor run and I think she's capable of bouncing back in this weak maiden hurdle.

She started her career with Colin Bowe and won both starts for him in the Irish pointing field, albeit in fortunate fashion on debut. She joined James Moffatt after and made her debut for him in a bumper at Carlisle. That looked likely to be too sharp a test for Kalo Athena and a lack of a turn of foot led to Kalo Athena being unable to avoid being squeezed out just before going through the wings of two out. She dropped back before rallying late on to finish sixth while clearly looking in need of a greatest test of stamina.

Kalo Athena was stepped up to 2m4f for her hurdling debut at Sedgefield but it all went wrong at the fifth hurdling where she stumbled on landing and then sprawled, which led to her losing her completely losing her place and her jockey losing her irons. Kalo Athena was never travelling after and was pulled up.

I expect something may have happened to Kalo Athena when she sprawled so that run can be easily excused. They have given her time since then and she now returns in a weak maiden hurdle over a suitable trip and at a notable track given the trainer. It may be that Kalo Athena will do as many others have done and gone backwards for leaving Colin Bowe but the Carlisle run suggested that she still retained some ability for her new yard and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.