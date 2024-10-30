Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Miami to be magic at Fakenham

Fakenham
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Fakenham...

Fakenham - 14:50 - Back Miami Magic

Jubilant is an odds-on favourite in the maiden hurdle at Fakenham and he ran to a good level in bumpers last season but I have a bit of a doubt over whether this track will be ideal for him on his hurdling debut. Authentic Legacy ran quite well on his hurdling debut at Chepstow last season when given a patient ride but a repeat of those tactics around this track may not bring out the best in him.

I think the track is likely to suit Miami Magic who showed plenty of ability in two starts for Dale Peters earlier this year. Having started his career in Ireland, he joined Peters and made a winning start for his new yard at Charm Park after 308 days off the track. He went a shade keenly in front and made a mistake at three out when joined for the lead by Daytime Dreaming but after two out, he quickly cruised clear of that rival to an impressive success.

Miami Magic's latest start was in the point bumper at Aintree where far different tactics were used. He was held up and only had one rival behind him turning into the home straight. He eased into contention and looked to be travelling all over his rivals going through the wings of the last hurdle but having hit the front he got caught in the last few strides by Bear Market.

The way that he travelled through both of those races suggests he has a good level of ability and I'm hoping they revert to making the running with him today now back over obstacles for his hurdling and stable debut. If using those tactics, I think this trip should be fine for him and the additional yardage today is in his favour.

Although he was generally fine jumping fences, there is always the chance that his jumping of hurdles might not be as slick and repeating the tactics from Aintree wouldn't help around here but I think he has a good chance to make a winning start for Stuart Edmunds and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Miami Magic in the 14:50 at Fakenham 1pt win @

SBK5/2

Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 235.50pts

Returned: 262.54pts

P/L: +27.04pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Take Carr sprinter to Profit at Pontefract

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Horse In Focus at Pontefract

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Pontefract
Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon

  • Max Liu
Betfair racing cheat sheet

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor