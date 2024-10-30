Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Miami to be magic at Fakenham

Showed plenty of ability last season

Speed test likely to suit on hurdling debut

Miami Magic is overpriced at Fakenham

Jubilant is an odds-on favourite in the maiden hurdle at Fakenham and he ran to a good level in bumpers last season but I have a bit of a doubt over whether this track will be ideal for him on his hurdling debut. Authentic Legacy ran quite well on his hurdling debut at Chepstow last season when given a patient ride but a repeat of those tactics around this track may not bring out the best in him.

I think the track is likely to suit Miami Magic who showed plenty of ability in two starts for Dale Peters earlier this year. Having started his career in Ireland, he joined Peters and made a winning start for his new yard at Charm Park after 308 days off the track. He went a shade keenly in front and made a mistake at three out when joined for the lead by Daytime Dreaming but after two out, he quickly cruised clear of that rival to an impressive success.

Miami Magic's latest start was in the point bumper at Aintree where far different tactics were used. He was held up and only had one rival behind him turning into the home straight. He eased into contention and looked to be travelling all over his rivals going through the wings of the last hurdle but having hit the front he got caught in the last few strides by Bear Market.

The way that he travelled through both of those races suggests he has a good level of ability and I'm hoping they revert to making the running with him today now back over obstacles for his hurdling and stable debut. If using those tactics, I think this trip should be fine for him and the additional yardage today is in his favour.

Although he was generally fine jumping fences, there is always the chance that his jumping of hurdles might not be as slick and repeating the tactics from Aintree wouldn't help around here but I think he has a good chance to make a winning start for Stuart Edmunds and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.