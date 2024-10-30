Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 5/1 Kempton NAP

Katie Midwinter has three selections to consider on Wednesday

Experienced gelding can put stamina to good use in Listed company

In-form sprinter is ready to strike at Nottingham

Course-and-distance can bounce back at Kempton

The second-highest rated horse in the field, William Haggas-trained Al Mubhir makes plenty of appeal under Clifford Lee as he bids for Listed glory in this extended mile contest. He has previously been successful at this level when winning at Sandown in July at odds of 9/25.50, and now drops back in trip which should suit in these softer ground conditions.

The experienced son of Frankel can put his stamina to good use in this race as he drops in class following a number of appearances in Group Three company. He had shown good form last term when third at Saint-Cloud to a subsequent Group One winner in Tribalist, and the form of his fourth in the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes has worked out well with the winner, Anmaat, going on to land the Champion Stakes, and runner-up Certain Lad subsequently achieving Group Three success.

Whilst some of his rivals have a bit to prove at this level, Al Mubhir has proven form and has been against higher-class opposition, able to hold his own in tough company at times. The conditions will suit, and the jockey has a 50 percent all-time strike-rate aboard the yard's runners, which is another positive.

Recommended Bet Back Al Mubhir in 14:08 Nottingham SBK 6/1

Usually in good form at this time of year, Makanah can build on a recent second at Leicester and return to winning ways under 5lb claimer Tom Kiely-Marshall.

Ground versatile, he coped with heavy conditions when last seen despite being withdrawn on account of a softer surface when due to run at Ripon, and given the manner of his performance on his most recent start, he should handle the less testing nature of the ground here.

His season ended earlier last year when making his final appearance of the campaign in the middle of September, but a year prior he had recorded his only success of 2022 during October, when victorious at Musselburgh from a mark of 100. He has dropped significantly in the weights since, despite often putting in good performances including when fourth to Equilateral in a competitive York handicap last season, when beaten three-quarters-of-a-length at 18/119.00, and when fourth to Tees Spirit at Newmarket on his seasonal reappearance.

His last win came at Redcar in August from a mark of 83 with the same rider aboard, who claimed 7lb at the time, and he looked set to win again before being beaten by Sergeant Pep when last seen, sent off as the 10/34.33 favourite.

From a workable mark, and currently in good form, Makanah can return to winning ways at odds of 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet Back Makanah in 15:08 Nottingham SBK 15/4

Experienced seven-year-old Tyger Bay couldn't capitalise in desired conditions when last seen at Catterick, but he could prove worth sticking with as he's on a handy mark with 3lb claimer Joe Leavy in the saddle.

The Conrad Allen-trained gelding put in an excellent effort despite only achieving a finishing position of eighth in his most recent start at the track last month. He was sent off at odds of 66/167.00 that day, and suffered interference when unable to get a clear run in the straight, full of running in the final stages. He was only beaten by three-and-a-quarter-lengths in the end when outrunning his odds, and he's on a 6lb lower mark here.

Returning to a track where he has enjoyed plenty of success in the past could reignite the spark, and he appears ready to strike.

A four-time winner over course-and-distance, he has finished among the places on seven other occasions when running at the track, often beaten only by small margins. He was in good form during the latter months of last year, too, as he had been the year before, and this could be the right time to catch him.

If he is able to avoid any traffic problems, he should be good enough to make the frame, and can record a fifth win here if on a going day.