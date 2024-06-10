Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Magnor to stay unbeaten over fences at Roscommon

Won with plenty in hand last time

Likely tactical setup to suit

Magnor Glory is overpriced at Roscommon

This novice chase is likely to be strongly run with Je T'ai Porte setting the pace and I expect Dreal Deal and Horantzau D'airy won't be far behind. That could set the race up ideally for Magnor Glory who was a very comfortable winner on his chasing debut at Roscommon.

He raced a bit keenly under restraint in midfield through the early stages before making headway to track the leaders early on the final circuit. He was still travelling well a few lengths behind the leaders in fifth jumping three out and once getting a clear run between the last two fences, he easily got to the leader and quickened away on the run-in without needing much encouragement.

The manner in which he took control of the race in the closing stages was notable and he should have a strong pace to settle off and close into today. While there has been some early market support for him, I think he's still overpriced and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.