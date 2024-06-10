Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Magnor to stay unbeaten over fences at Roscommon

Roscommon Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Monday from Roscommon

Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Roscommon.

  • Won with plenty in hand last time

  • Likely tactical setup to suit

  • Magnor Glory is overpriced at Roscommon

Roscommon - 17:18 - Back Magnor Glory

This novice chase is likely to be strongly run with Je T'ai Porte setting the pace and I expect Dreal Deal and Horantzau D'airy won't be far behind. That could set the race up ideally for Magnor Glory who was a very comfortable winner on his chasing debut at Roscommon.

He raced a bit keenly under restraint in midfield through the early stages before making headway to track the leaders early on the final circuit. He was still travelling well a few lengths behind the leaders in fifth jumping three out and once getting a clear run between the last two fences, he easily got to the leader and quickened away on the run-in without needing much encouragement.

The manner in which he took control of the race in the closing stages was notable and he should have a strong pace to settle off and close into today. While there has been some early market support for him, I think he's still overpriced and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Magnor Glory in the 17:18 at Roscommon 1pt win @

SBK11/5

Now read Daryl Carter's Monday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 127.00pts

Returned: 92.30pts

P/L: -34.70pts

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2024 Tips: Tony Calvin's antepost preview of next week's festival

  • Tony Calvin
Betfair horse racing tipster Tony Calvin
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/1 Power up at Lingfield for Monday's NAP

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Guest to give us the edge in Windsor 41/1 Monday double

  • Alan Dudman
Windsor Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2024 Tips: Tony Calvin's antepost preview of next week's festival

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/1 Power up at Lingfield for Monday's NAP

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Guest to give us the edge in Windsor 41/1 Monday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Guest to give us the edge in Windsor 41/1 Monday double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Magnor to stay unbeaten over fences at Roscommon

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

''He looks like he's coming to the boil''

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

"It's not a strong Derby''

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

"By Jesus I love horse racing"

  • Editor
Weighed In

''A chastening experience, being exposed as a fraud''

  • Editor