Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Magnor to stay unbeaten over fences at Roscommon
Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Roscommon.
-
Won with plenty in hand last time
-
Likely tactical setup to suit
-
Magnor Glory is overpriced at Roscommon
Roscommon - 17:18 - Back Magnor Glory
Magnor Glory (Ire)
- J: J. P. Shinnick
- T: Terence O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 61014/27-1
This novice chase is likely to be strongly run with Je T'ai Porte setting the pace and I expect Dreal Deal and Horantzau D'airy won't be far behind. That could set the race up ideally for Magnor Glory who was a very comfortable winner on his chasing debut at Roscommon.
He raced a bit keenly under restraint in midfield through the early stages before making headway to track the leaders early on the final circuit. He was still travelling well a few lengths behind the leaders in fifth jumping three out and once getting a clear run between the last two fences, he easily got to the leader and quickened away on the run-in without needing much encouragement.
The manner in which he took control of the race in the closing stages was notable and he should have a strong pace to settle off and close into today. While there has been some early market support for him, I think he's still overpriced and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Daryl Carter's Monday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 127.00pts
Returned: 92.30pts
P/L: -34.70pts
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2024 Tips: Tony Calvin's antepost preview of next week's festival
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/1 Power up at Lingfield for Monday's NAP
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Guest to give us the edge in Windsor 41/1 Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Guest to give us the edge in Windsor 41/1 Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Magnor to stay unbeaten over fences at Roscommon