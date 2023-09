Weaker contest than she faced last time

Proven at the trip unlike many of her rivals

Methodtothemagic is overpriced at Worcester

No. 1 Methodtothemagic (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Richard Phillips

Jockey: Finn Lambert

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 95

Methodtothemagic was no match for the very well handicapped My Gift To You when last seen but she faces nothing of that ilk this afternoon and can add to her victory two starts ago.

That win was at Southwell over 2m4½f where she raced wide throughout. Positioned towards the back of the field, she made headway at the end of the back straight and was six wide turning the final bend. She went to the front between the last two hurdles and gradually moved further and further clear from that point, going on to win by ten lengths.

Methodtothemagic was back over that same C&D last time but she was ridden a bit more patiently and that resulted in her being trapped in a pocket leaving the back straight. Pushed along turning the bend, she was left behind by the leaders before running on strongly in the closing stages to finish third.

I think the longer straight at Worcester will suit Methodtothemagic and she faces plenty of horses with stamina doubts at this trip. She is also dropping back into mares company and she could have a bit too much class for the opposition.

There is a slight concern that if they go a slow pace and it turns into a sprint that she could be outpaced but I'm hoping Finn Lambert will be aware of this and ride accordingly to make use of her proven stamina. Any 7/24.40 or bigger appeals.