Two evening selections on Monday

Ammo Racing could have a brilliant one on their hands at Kempton

NAP in receipt of 18 plus pounds can make it count

No. 1 (4) Alexi Boy SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Alexi Boy - Currently 15/82.84 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could prove well above average, having won excellently at Lingfield in his Maiden 19 days ago.

The form is of little value, but how he put the race to bed was rather taking for connections who have ploughed plenty of money into their Juveniles this season. The selections stock rose from 50,000gns as a foul to €100,000 as a two-year-old, and he couldn't have been more impressive on his second outing at Lingfield over five furlongs.

He clocked an excellent time (57.44), only four lengths outside of the course record, and he won as he liked under hand and heels riding, and his final furlong was his most potent, so I expect the step up in trip to suit.

He quickened up inside the final fifty yards despite being well clear of the field and under little urging from his jockey. The penalty and stronger race will see him easy to back, but he is sure to improve for his latest run, and his draw in stall four will give him every chance if good enough, and I suspect strongly that he will be.

Silvretta will influence this market, and the case for her will be her form with Sumo Sam at Newmarket when last seen 346 days ago. However, one must remember that Sumo Sam is now thriving at 1m6f, not seven furlongs as she ran that day. Electric Storm needed every yard of seven furlongs last at this venue, so the drop in distance may not prove ideal.

I am happy to take a chance with Alexi Boy, who could easily prove the best of these in time, but I want to back him at BSP because the combination of the above factors will see him a favourable price to back at the off.

No. 8 (3) Hedonista (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 72

This race is wide open, and while the class-dropping Pons Aelius makes some appeal, he is hardly the most trustworthy, and the way he stopped at Goodwood just 13 days ago is cause for his backer's concern. Study The Stars almost certainly has stamina to prove, so it may be worth chancing Hedonista - 13/27.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

She is completely unexposed over staying distances, and her run here 35 days ago behind a subsequent winner in Solution suggests her stamina will be her forte. That form has worked out excellently well. The runner-up won over hurdles next time, the third bolted up over course and distance, while the sixth has form with Study The Stars (finished two places ahead of him here at Kempton last September).

Her profile is very appealing for a race of this nature. Her previous effort at Doncaster on soft ground is very forgivable, while she had previously chased home Blindedbythelights at Newbury when doing her best work at the finish over 1m4f. Blindedbythelights has since gone down narrowly to Naqeeb (104) at Haydock, while the runner-up from that race won next time at Chester and is rated 79, and the selection was attempting to give the winner seven pounds.

She has now run two very creditable races at this Kempton venue. The other, on debut when splitting the 85-rated Flower Of Dubai (RPR of 91 since) and Grand Providence (who is a winner in waiting off 85), who recently went down a neck to Novel Legend at Goodwood (Pons Aelius in a ten length seventh).

She hasn't had many opportunities in handicaps, and the slow pace on her latest outing caught her out from a midfield position. There's surely more to come from her off a handy mark of 72, particularly here, and Saffie Osbourne renews the partnership, having ridden her to excellent effect in her first two outings of her career.

The selection is the sole three-year-old in this race and is in receipt of a ten-pound weight-for-age allowance, meaning she is in receipt of upwards of 18 lbs from all bar the 66/167.00 outsider of the field.

There won't be many better opportunities than this to score. Green Team is feared most, but an emphasis on stamina with Nuits St Georges, Pons Aelius and Study The Stars likely to cut each other's throats is a concern.

The selection is well worth chancing at 3/13.95 or bigger. I'd have her closer to favourite, so I am very surprised she has been opened at 13/27.40.