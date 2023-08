Return to quicker ground will help

Likely to be favourably positioned

Three Macks is overpriced at Newton Abbot

No. 5 Three Macks (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Sophie Leech

Jockey: Miss Roisin Leech

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 93

Three Macks was well beaten behind quite a few of her rivals today when last seen at Worcester but I think she could be capable of much better this afternoon.

The ground had turned softer than the official description that day, which didn't suit her, and she was ridden more patiently than had been the case in the past too which I think also didn't help her cause.

Prior to that, she had run well over the same C&D on quicker ground when ridden handily and finishing second behind No Way Pedro, who has won both of his races since and is now rated 16lb higher than he was that day, while back in third was Choirmaster who won last night at Bangor.

Since her poor run at Worcester, Three Macks has joined Sophie Leech who has already had success this season for Three Macks' owner with another horse that recently joined her in Arcade Attraction.

There aren't too many in this race that often race prominently which could see the race be run at a fairly steady pace and if they go back to riding Three Macks much handier than last time then she could end up being favourably positioned.

There is a worry that she hasn't won in sixteen starts under both codes and she might not truly stay this trip but I think the market has overreacted a little to one poor run, for which there were obvious excuses, and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Three Macks in the 15:00 at Newton Abbot 0.5pt e/w at 14/115.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here.