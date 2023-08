Catching her immediately after a wind operation has been profitable

Down in grade and returned to 2m

Harry Fry's faith can be rewarded with Adare

No. 1 Lady Adare (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Ben Bromley

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 125

There is little betting interest around the country for the second consecutive day, with zero flat racing.

Still, over the sticks, one who looks reasonably priced at Newton Abbot is Lady Adare - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and she represents the days-only betting proposition.

Harry Fry's seven-year-old is unlikely to fulfil her abundance of early promise, having been the talk of the town for much of her early career and perhaps being as short as 16/117.00 for the Mares Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022 was a bit pie in the sky.

Since her runaway Taunton victory last February, she failed to reward the punter's misplaced confidence, but today she could be about to repay some of that.

Her record shows she has had issues with her wind, as her latest operation is her third in five runs. That's the positive angle here, considering she has run her best races immediately after that surgery, and today's contest is undoubtedly one of her most straightforward assignments.

She was last seen running at Cheltenham's April meeting over 2m4f, and having shaped well for a long way in that strong class 2 contest, she weakened entering the home straight and dropped out like a horse who needed another wind operation or was a blatant non-stayer. Either way, both angles are fixed today.

She arrives here on the back of wind surgery and is now down in distance to 2m and down into a Class 3 0-125, which is more like a 0-115 outside of herself.

Her penultimate run at Wincanton over 1m7f recorded an excellent circuit time to suggest she is more than capable at today's level - much faster than anything else on the card - as she attempted to give 20lbs to Harry Derham's unexposed and progressive two-time course winner Puffin Bay.

In common with today, Wincanton came immediately after wind surgery, and she had also scored back in January 2022, easily following the same procedure.

The handicapper has been relatively quick to relent, and she can now sneak into this 0-125, and the claim of the excellent Ben Bromley further helps her cause, allowing her to run off of a career-low rating.

She faces mainly exposed rivals and could have more to offer and today could be the right time to catch her.

She appeals at 11/43.70 or bigger.