Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Lucy to upset the favourite at Naas

Sets the standard on Irish debut form

Questions over the odds-on favourite

Lucy Wang is overpriced at Naas

Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund at £205K - Read more here

No. 19 Lucy Wang (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Josh Halley, Ireland

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Got Glory is the odds-on favourite for this mares' maiden hurdle and she put up a fairly good performance when winning on debut on the flat at Clairefontaine back in July 2021.

However, she has only managed to make the track once since for Willie Mullins and was pulled up in that race in April last year. That was a Grade 1 but it was worrying with today's testing conditions in mind that she was keen and stopped quickly before the home straight so I'm taking her on with a filly who sets the standard on hurdles form.

Lucy Wang didn't show too much in three starts in France but stepped up significantly on that on her Irish debut at Leopardstown over Christmas. She was awkward over the first but her jumping was generally good after that and she eased into contention approaching two out. She jumped the last in a line of three but got in a bit tight and lost a bit of momentum and she couldn't quite match Intellotto after that.

The quality of that performance is a standout in terms of hurdling achievements in this race and even a repeat of that would give her a big chance today.

It is a bit concerning that she's been off for 99 days since as it would have made sense for a juvenile to return quicker but hopefully she will still be capable of producing the type of performance that was seen at Leopardstown and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.