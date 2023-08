Couldn't get a clear run last time

Likely strong pace to suit

Perfect Swiss is overpriced at Pontefract

No. 11 (10) Perfect Swiss SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 67

There are plenty in this mile handicap that usually lead or race very prominently and that could result in a strongly-run race. Such an outcome would suit Perfect Swiss, who is one of very few in here that come from off the pace and has a good record over C&D.

He had plenty of racing last winter on the all weather and only managed to win once but was very consistent and it might be that the track didn't suit him or he finally needed a break when running below expectations at Wetherby on his first start back on turf.

Follow an 82-day break, he ran much better over today's C&D when only beaten a short head by Vaccine. He raced quite keenly under restraint early on in a steadily run race before making headway on the inside up the straight to hit the front inside the final furlong until being caught on the line.

Perfect Swiss failed to build on that last time but he was trapped behind horses turning the final bend and had no chance to get competitive after that, eventually running on late to finish fifth.

I think the wide draw in stall ten today could end up being an advantage as if they do go quick up front then he should be more likely to get a clear run towards the outside as horses come back to him rather than being on the inside.

It may turn out that connections of some of those that often race very prominently will see the potential for a strong pace and decide to take back early on which could result in this not being as strongly run as it might appear on paper but Perfect Swiss showed two starts ago that he can still run well in a steadily run race as long as he gets a clear run. Although he has shortened a little in the market this morning I think he's still too big and any 7/17.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Perfect Swiss in the 16:20 at Pontefract 1pt e/w at 8/18.80 Bet now

