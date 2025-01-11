Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies late closing Road at Newcastle
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at Newcastle...
Running consistently well over C&D
Likely good pace to close into
Urban Road is overpriced at Newcastle
Newcastle - 14:00 - Back Urban Road
Urban Road
- J: Rowan Scott
- T: Alan Brown
- F: 5535144-4
Urban Road has been running consistently well over C&D of late and I think he can get back to winning ways today.
He won over C&D four starts ago when travelling strongly into contention before hitting the front late on. His jockey's insistence on challenging on the near side meant that he ended up getting boxed in and only got a clear run very late on when finishing fourth behind Midnight Lion three starts ago. A very slowly run race didn't suit Urban Road two starts ago when he was faced with a wall of horses two furlongs out and after getting a clear run, he finished strongly to be a close fourth.
He was a bit disappointing last time when fourth behind Midnight Lion but I think the steady pace in the middle of the race didn't help Urban Road on that occasion. Midnight Lion was able to get an uncontested lead that day whereas I think he's likely to face some pressure for that position today with three others who could challenge him for it. That could lead to a stronger run race which would give Urban Road a better chance to settle quicker in the early stages and close on those more prominently ridden rivals.
It may turn out that he's just reached his level for him and there's no more improvement to come from him but I think the potential scenario in this race gives him a chance to take another step forward and any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 9.50pts
Returned: 92.00pts
P/L: +82.50pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
