Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets include 33/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards

Unexposed Korus should improve on second start following a wind op

Rebel Empire could prove worth sticking with for Richard Hannon

Cokoriko gelding Korus makes his fourth start over hurdles for Warren Greatrex, reuniting with James Bowen in his second handicap appearance.

The unexposed gelding made little impression on his handicap bow at Chepstow over the Festive period, in a race that was difficult to judge due to lack of visibility caused by the fog. He had drifted significantly in the market beforehand, and failed to give his true running under Sean Bowen, finishing ninth when well beaten behind Castelfort.

Considering he had shaped with more promise in the past, and remains capable of showing further progression, it could be worth giving this five-year-old another chance, as he's likely still improving and maturing.

That was also his first outing following wind surgery, and many horses can often improve for their second run after that procedure, therefore a better showing is certainly possible.

On his hurdling debut at Huntingdon, Korus was narrowly beaten by shock 200/1201.00 winner Kally Des Bruyeres, but shaped with potential and did so again on his subsequent start when beaten three-lengths at Plumpton.

On his penultimate start, he became slightly outpaced over the two-mile trip, indicating a step up would see him to better effect in time.

Out of Chic Et Zen, a half-sister to Grade One 2m6f Prix Maurice Gillois Grand Steeple-Chase winner Top Of The Sky, Korus should improve for a step up in trip on his stamina-laden pedigree. He's a half-brother to strong stayer Torn And Frayed, and these extra four furlongs should allow him to be more competitive.

There is enough evidence to suggest Korus could take a significant step forward from his previous run. Despite carrying a hefty weight here, he drops in class and a mark of 105 could prove lenient.

With four places available, Korus makes each-way appeal at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Korus E/W in 13:51 Ffos Las SBK 20/1

David O'Meara-trained Riot has been running well in recent months without success, often staying on strongly in the finish but too late to have an impact on the major honours. He is proven at the track, and there should be enough pace in this race to set it up nicely for the eight-year-old, who usually comes with a late effort in the straight.

Now 3lb lower than his last winning mark, Riot is an attractive proposition available at generous odds of 16/117.00 with five places available on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Whilst he'll likely need luck in running, as he's usually ridden quietly towards the rear before mounting a late challenge, if he can avoid any traffic issues, he should be able to make the frame if on a going day.

Returning to familiar surroundings here, where he holds a decent record with form figures of 3153211348403, often in competitive handicaps, could allow him to finally return to the winners' enclosure, but should at least hold him in good stead under Jason Watson.

From a workable mark, at an enticing price, Riot could prove worth siding with each-way for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Riot E/W in 14:40 Chelmsford SBK 16/1

Course-and-distance winner Classic Concorde tasted success in his only previous start at the track last season and, despite being rated 18lb higher this time around, he can outrun his odds to run well here once again.

He beat the reopposing Balkardy that day, who is much better off at the weights this time around, before going on to prove he could compete from a higher mark, winning his subsequent start from 112, beating a next-time-out winner in J'Ai Froid, now rated 128.

Last February, the experienced veteran beat Supremely West, now rated 137, in a higher class contest at Chepstow, from a mark of 118, and, considering conditions will be in his favour here in familiar surroundings, Classic Concorde can be competitive despite being 6lb higher than when last victorious.

The David Brace-trained gelding is a likeable type, who stays well and enjoys softer conditions. In excellent form during the early parts of last season, he has shown he possesses plenty of ability and he performed respectably at odds of 50/151.00 in the Welsh Grand National when last seen, too.

He wasn't at his best on his previous outing, when finishing down the field at Cheltenham in a race won by The Wallpark, but that was too competitive for him at this stage in his career, particularly considering the sounder surface and the lack of emphasis on stamina.

A tougher, more gruelling test is what seems to suit this son of Shantou, and, with the ground currently described as soft at the Welsh track, but with plenty of rain having fallen in recent weeks, it should be in the twelve-year-old's favour.

Representing value at generous odds of 33/134.00, Connor Brace's mount is no forlorn hope and could be capable of springing a surprise, with four places available. Classic Concorde is of each-way interest with conditions to suit, and having proven himself previously at the track over this trip.

Recommended Bet Back Classic Concorde E/W in 14:58 Ffos Las SBK 33/1

Four-year-old gelding Rebel Empire had shown potential at the beginning of his debut campaign last year, shaping with promise when beaten three-lengths at odds of 100/1101.00 in a Kempton novice event following a Lingfield debut from which he was entitled to improve.

He was unable to justify favouritism from odds of 11/102.11 on his third start under Ryan Moore at this track and was subsequently gelded, returning with a third-placed effort behind Noisy Music on handicap debut at Windsor from a rating of 70.

It has taken some time for the penny to drop with this son of Goken, but he returned following a 168-day break to good effect when a runaway winner under Joe Leavy, who claimed 3lb and returns in the saddle here, at Southwell from a low mark of 65.

A 9lb rise did not deter the gelding who performed well when upped in class, only narrowly beaten by Ormolulu when attempting to double up at the all-weather course, before he returned to winning ways at Lingfield on his following start, when a two-and-a-half-length victory.

His most recent start came only four days later, which appeared to ask too much of him. He can return to form here, as he remains capable of showing further progression beyond his current mark of 79 based on the manner of his previous two victories and his lightly-raced profile.

The Richard Hannon-trained gelding is one to keep onside as he appears to still be improving. An imposing type, he possesses enough ability to be competitive in this sphere, despite being upped in class, and can play his part from odds of 11/112.00.