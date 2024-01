Much improved for cheekpieces last time

Likely good pace to suit

Barricane is overpriced at Southwell

No. 6 Barricane SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 105

The overnight market didn't miss Ernest Gray in the opening handicap chase at Southwell but the early support for him and a few of his rivals has led to another runner becoming overpriced.

Barricane makes his chasing debut this afternoon on the back of a very comfortable success over hurdles at Uttoxeter. The cheekpieces that he had worn to victory on two occasions in 2021 were back on and he travelled well throughout. He eased closer at the end of the back straight and went into a narrow lead turning into the home straight. He was still travelling well approaching two out while his rivals were under pressure and after jumping that hurdle, he quickly went a few lengths clear and continued to extend that margin to the line.

Despite going away in the closing stages, Barricane still looked to be keeping plenty back for himself and the margin of victory underplays his superiority over his rivals. He looks to have the size for chasing so I'm hopeful that he can take to this new discipline and this race could play out in his favour. There looks to be a few that could take each other on for the lead so he could once again have the opportunity to travel in behind them before picking them off late on.

Of course it might turn out that his physique doesn't translate to being able to jump fences and this is a slightly tougher race than the one he was in at Uttoxeter but he's lightly raced for his age and looks open to more progress and I think the market is underestimating his chance. Any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals.