One Wednesday bet

Unexposed handicapper

Strong form and ready to strike

There's an inspection due at Southwell today at 8 am. Hopefully, racing will go ahead, but if it is another to fall foul of the weather, there will be no further selections on Wednesday, with the day's racing unappealing to me from a betting perspective.

No. 2 Damarta (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

This looks like a race there for the taking, and Olly Murphy's Damarta - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left the impression that his time is near when running on second at Uttoxeter in a better race than this 26 days ago.

The six-year-old has caught the eye on previous occasions in deep novice hurdles, including running on behind Lookaway at Uttoxeter and Spirits Bay at Hereford last year.

He is unexposed in handicaps, and given how he has been ridden in his qualifying runs, he could have any amount up his sleeve. His handicap debut, when last seen, was his first start after a wind operation and saw him come off best, having been the only horse to challenge from well off an ordinary pace only for a mistake at the third last to cost him momentum and a likely victory.

He clocked the best circuit time and fastest three-to-finish time and finished amongst a couple of unexposed in-form rivals to give the form a solid look.

Today is an excellent opportunity to get off the mark, particularly now that he has learned to settle. He looks on a fair mark on his latest run, and he can get the better of some more exposed rivals, including four-year-old Bridge, who didn't achieve much in winning a poor Maiden Hurdle at Fontwell last time.

With the most potent form in the race, being open to improvement after just five hurdle runs, and feeling the benefit of a wind operation, he rates the day's most appealing bet.

He looks fair value at 3/14.00, but don't back him any shorter.