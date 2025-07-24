Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kershaw to Nik Wexford contest

Promising point debut

Fever Dream was a winner over C&D last time and I think he has a good chance of following up given the manner of victory that day.

He travelled strongly and eased into a share of second jumping four out. The progress continued and he was travelling all over Golden Ambition when he made a mistake at two out. Fever Dream had to be shaken up on landing and then came under stronger pressure on the run-in to get to the front and then hold off his rivals while not appearing to be doing much in front.

He's only been raised 4lb for that victory and I think that underplays his superiority over the field given how strongly he travelled through the race. That also suggests he can cope with the rise in grade today and conditions are in his favour so I'm hopeful of another good performance from Fever Dream. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Fever Dream in the 13:45 at Worcester 1pt e/w SBK 6/1

Kershaw finished second on his debut in the Irish pointing field and I think he has a much better chance than the market suggests of going one place better on his rules debut at Wexford this evening.

He made his debut at Loughanmore and was held up on the outside. He was still there after a couple of circuits before he started to make ground going down the back straight for the final time. He came under driving in fifth after jumping two out and responded well to soon move into third but he couldn't get close to the winner, Mister Pessimistic, while keeping on well to finish second.

I thought this was a promising debut from Kershaw and one that suggested he had the ability to do well when making the switch to racing under rules. They have found a fairly weak looking bumper for his rules debut and while the ground is a slight concern given he was taken out of a race at Bellewstown on good ground and this track may not be ideal for him, I think the market is underplaying his chance of making a successful start under rules. Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.