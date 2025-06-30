Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kent to score in Yorkshire

Improved for reapplication of cheekpieces

Didn't get a clear run last time

Right Now is overpriced at Pontefract

The reapplication of cheekpieces has resulted in Right Now bouncing back in recent times and I think the market is underestimating his chance of breaking his maiden on the flat.

He ran well behind Arundel over C&D two starts ago when unable to match the winner's speed late on in a steadily run race and he had an obvious excuse last time when he travelled strongly into the home straight but couldn't get a clear run until very late on and could only stay on into seventh.

This race is likely to be fairly well run, which should suit Right Now, and Lewis Kent being able to claim 5lb against fellow amateurs is a positive given the ability that he's shown in the saddle. There is the concern that Right Now may not get a clear run once again but being drawn wider in stall eight may mean the option is taken to go wide to ensure a clear path through and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Right Now in the 14:00 at Pontefract 1pt e/w SBK 10/1

Masterclass will likely also be required to take a wide path coming from stall ten in this five-furlong sprint but I think he could run better than his big price suggests now back down to this trip and with professional handling.

He returned to a better level of form two starts ago at Nottingham over five furlongs when travelling well into contention before doing another to hold off Snow Berry. He raced keener than ideal last time at Redcar over six furlongs under an inexperienced jockey and I think he did well to finish as close to the winner as he did in those circumstances.

I thought he got to the front sooner than ideal at Nottingham and wasn't doing much once there so the likely strong pace and being able to close late into that should suit him today and give him the chance to build on that. There is the worry of losing ground being trapped on the outside from the widest stall but I think the market may have overreacted to that and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.