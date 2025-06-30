Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kent to score in Yorkshire
Our resident tipster has analysed Monday's racing and has two selections at double-figure prices at Pontefract.
-
Improved for reapplication of cheekpieces
-
Didn't get a clear run last time
-
Right Now is overpriced at Pontefract
Pontefract - 14:00 - Back Right Now
Right Now (Ire)
- J: Mr Lewis Kent
- T: Paul Midgley
- F: 536/06427
The reapplication of cheekpieces has resulted in Right Now bouncing back in recent times and I think the market is underestimating his chance of breaking his maiden on the flat.
He ran well behind Arundel over C&D two starts ago when unable to match the winner's speed late on in a steadily run race and he had an obvious excuse last time when he travelled strongly into the home straight but couldn't get a clear run until very late on and could only stay on into seventh.
This race is likely to be fairly well run, which should suit Right Now, and Lewis Kent being able to claim 5lb against fellow amateurs is a positive given the ability that he's shown in the saddle. There is the concern that Right Now may not get a clear run once again but being drawn wider in stall eight may mean the option is taken to go wide to ensure a clear path through and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.
Pontefract - 16:00 - Back Masterclass
Masterclass
- J: Cam Hardie
- T: Paul Midgley
- F: 080-75614
Masterclass will likely also be required to take a wide path coming from stall ten in this five-furlong sprint but I think he could run better than his big price suggests now back down to this trip and with professional handling.
He returned to a better level of form two starts ago at Nottingham over five furlongs when travelling well into contention before doing another to hold off Snow Berry. He raced keener than ideal last time at Redcar over six furlongs under an inexperienced jockey and I think he did well to finish as close to the winner as he did in those circumstances.
I thought he got to the front sooner than ideal at Nottingham and wasn't doing much once there so the likely strong pace and being able to close late into that should suit him today and give him the chance to build on that. There is the worry of losing ground being trapped on the outside from the widest stall but I think the market may have overreacted to that and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 194.50pts
Returned: 318.43pts
P/L: +123.93pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kent to score in Yorkshire
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Gold could be in the Forest Hills for Ffos Las 16/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Gold could be in the Forest Hills for Ffos Las 16/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide