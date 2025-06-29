Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 20/1 Windsor pick

Katie Midwinter has two selections at Windsor on Monday evening

Indian Run could be ready to strike on the back of two promising efforts

George Baker-trained contender is 9lb below last winning mark

Julie Camacho-trained Indian Run has returned to form this season following a 235-day break, during which he switched yards from Eve Johnson Houghton to Julie Camacho, and following a gelding operation. He was able to take a step forward from his reappearance to finish within a length-and-a-half to the in-form, progressive More Thunder at Newmarket, before finishing third at Newbury from an unchanged mark of 95.

In his previous two runs, the son of Sioux Nation has proven he is able to compete from his current rating or a similar mark, and he makes appeal under Tom Marquand, who has ridden a winner and a third in two runs for the yard so far this year.

Earlier in his career, Indian Run featured in races won by the likes of Starlust, City Of Troy and Haatem, respectively, whilst also claiming Group Three honours in the Acomb Stakes as a juvenile, earning himself a career-high rating of 105.

Although he was unable to build on a successful debut campaign last year, the four-year-old has returned to some form this term and a return to the winners' enclosure is within his capabilities on the evidence of his latest performances. This could be the time for Indian Run to strike.

Recommended Bet Back Indian Run in 19:15 Windsor SBK 4/1

Five-year-old gelding Killybegs Warrior's rating has significantly dropped over the past year, and he's now 13lb lower than when a close second to now 104-rated Cemhaan when in receipt of 2lb in a Kempton handicap on reappearance last term.

Since then, the son of Saxon Warrior has put in a few decent efforts, including when beaten only three-and-three-quarter-lengths in seventh from a mark of 97 in the Chesterfield Cup, but has struggled to pose a threat in most of his races. He did finish a neck second to Knight Of Honour in Bahrain over the winter, in his second start for his current trainer George Baker having changed hands for 50,000gns, leaving the Charlie Johnston operation, and also finished third to Soldier's Empire in warmer climes under Pat Cosgrave, who is aboard once again, finishing ahead of the likes of Snellen and Box To Box, both of whom have franked the form.

Killybegs Warrior has proven he still retains ability and can put in a competitive effort on a going day. He's now 9lb below his last winning mark from a rating of 90 here, dropping in class, and he's effective over the trip and in quicker conditions.