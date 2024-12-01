Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies juvenile to step forward at Leicester

Very green on hurdling debut

Testing conditions can turn this into stamina test

Mach Ten is overpriced at Leicester

Morning Air heads the market for this juvenile hurdle and she was easily the classiest of these on the flat but while she has won in testing ground in France, I think she might ideally want better ground than she's racing on today and she may be better further down the line.

Belcamo and Roi De Baviere ran ok on their hurdling debuts but I think Mach Ten could be capable of taking a big step forward from his hurdling debut and being more of a danger to the favourite than the market currently suggests.

Mach Ten's jumping cost him plenty of ground and momentum on hurdling debut at Wincanton and that left him detached from the main pack in ninth leaving the back straight. While he couldn't get anywhere near the front three, he did stay on well to finish fifth just behind previous hurdles winner Battle Of Omdurman, who has since finished a close third at Catterick.

It was encouraging that Mach Ten's jumping did improve towards the end of the race, so hopefully it will be slicker from the start today, and I think the ground at Wincanton was quicker than ideal so this testing ground may be more suitable for him.

It may turn out that he is still in need of the experience today or that Morning Air is just too classy for him and the rest but I think he should be closer to the front of the market and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.