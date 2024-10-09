Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies hurdling newcomer at Sedgefield

Good level of ability on the flat

Found a weak race for hurdling debut

Sea Legend is overpriced at Sedgefield

Those in the opening maiden hurdle at Sedgefield that have run over hurdles hardly set a high standard and a hurdling newcomer could be capable of outclassing his opposition.

Sea Legend ran to a good level on the flat for all of his three trainers in his short career to date. Having failed to win in five starts in Ireland, he got off the mark on debut for James Fanshawe and followed that with another good run before his form declined on his final two starts for the yard.

He was beaten in a seller on his final start for the yard and joined Donald McCain afterwards. On his only start for his current yard at Chester, Sea Legend travelled well on the inside but got no run around the final bend and by the time he got out, he had no chance to make an impact and finished fifth.

That run suggested that the softening ground today shouldn't be an issue for him and that he still retains a good level of ability. This track could play to his strengths too and he could have too much class for his rivals.

There is the obvious unknown over how Sea Legend will jump on his hurdling debut but hopefully he will be fine on that front and any 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.