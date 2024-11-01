Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies hurdling debutant at Uttoxeter

Ran well in both bumper defeats

Likely to be better suited to hurdling

Walkadina is overpriced at Uttoxeter

Walkadina finished behind Queens Melody in a bumper at Hereford last season but I think she the potential to reverse that form on her hurdling debut at Uttoxeter.

She started her career in the Irish pointing field and made a promising debut at Boulta when looking likely to be suited by a sharper test.

After 105 days off, Walkadina made her rules and stable debut in a bumper at Hereford and ran well considering she raced too keenly early on. Having initially set off in the leading line, she was taken back to track the leaders and was travelling well in behind Queens Melody turning out the back straight. Walkadina was cut off when trying to go for a run between that rival and Jena D'oudairies and was switched inside to make her challenge in the home straight but she couldn't quite get past Queens Melody.

On her second start in a bumper, they switched to front running tactics with Walkadina and she looked to have her rivals in trouble going through the wings of two out but she couldn't quite hold off the late challenge of Blue Las and once again finished second.

I'm hoping they will look to repeat those tactics with Walkadina on her hurdling debut and hopefully the jumping experience that she gained in the pointing field will lead to her jumping well today. I also think the ground could be more in her favour than some of her rivals.

It is a bit concerning that a tongue tie goes on for the first time and it may be that she will need the run a little on her seasonal debut but I think she's overpriced given the ability she showed in bumpers and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.