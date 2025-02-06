Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies hurdling debutant at Thurles

Impressive on last start in Denmark

Not an overly strong race for hurdling debut

Dunkerque is overpriced at Thurles

Dunkerque hasn't been seen on the track for 551 but I think he has a good chance of making a successful hurdling debut on his return to action.

He was formerly trained by Soren Jensen in Denmark and was an impressive winner on his final start for his former connections in the Derby consolation race. Held up in a strongly run race, he started to make headway leaving the back straight and found plenty under driving in the home straight to win by five lengths with a wide margin back to the third.

Dunkerque's career on the flat in Denmark was ended due to him having problems with the stalls when set to contest a couple of notable races in Sweden and Denmark and in a couple of stalls tests so he was unable to show his limit in that sphere.

The ability that he showed on the flat suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality on hurdling debut for Gavin Cromwell and it's of note that he's one of only two horses entered in the Supreme who have yet to run over hurdles which suggests he's likely showing promising signs at home.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut and he wore a hood previously and could race a bit keenly so there's a doubt over whether he will race too keenly today after a long absence without one but I think the market is underestimating his potential and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Dunkerque in the 14:35 at Thurles 1pt win @ SBK 11/1

Angels Breath is a short-priced favourite for the hunter chase at Ffos Las on the back of a victory in a good race at Taunton. Rather than take him on, I think the without the favourite market is an attractive option in this race and two horses appeal at the prices.

Shearer is favourite in that market on his return to action after 601 days off the track but the very testing conditions and lack of cheekpieces are concerns for his chance. Acey Milan finished third in this race in 2023 and he's been running well in points since but he is tricky and while having a far more experienced rider in the saddle today will help his chance, I can pass on him at the price.

Caldwell Diamond didn't beat much of note on his stable and pointing debut at Paxford last season but the manner of his victory was taking and he will have no issue with the testing ground today. He was always travelling strongly and after jumping to the front at three out, he eased clear to a comfortable victory. That showed that he still retains plenty of ability and he can run well after a break so coming back from a 311-day break today isn't a worry.

It is a bit concerning that he tended to jump to the right a little and he did get a bit low at a few fences so he needs to sharpen up his jumping on his first start over fences under rules but I think the market is underestimating his chance and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.

Recommended Bet Back Caldwell Diamond in the 16:50 at Ffos Las 1pt win w/o the favourite @ SBK 15/2

At a bigger price, I can't let Drop Flight go unbacked on his return to hunter chase given his love for testing conditions.

He finished ahead of Acey Milan in this race in 2023 and has run well since on multiple occasions in hunter chases for this yard including when winning on heavy ground at Exeter last season.

His form since moving to Dan Skelton and returning to hurdles has declined but he didn't show too much in two starts over hurdles for Noel Williams last season and Drop Flight is a quirky type so it may be that being in a big yard hasn't suited him.

He's now back in the care of Sam Loxton and returns to hunter chasing which may prove a more suitable test for him, particularly in these conditions, so he could bounce back as a result.

It may be that Drop Flight just isn't as good as he was or that he will need more time back in this yard before returning to a better level of form but I think he's overpriced given the quality of his form in this sphere and any 12/113.00 appeals in the without the favourite market.

Recommended Bet Back Drop Flight in the 16:50 at Ffos Las 0.5pt win w/o the favourite @ SBK 14/1

I think this is quite a strong bumper but there's a rules newcomer who appeals at the prices having shown promise in defeat in two starts in Irish points.

Tadhg's Rock made his debut at Dromahane in April for Terence O'Brien and ran well while looking a non-stayer. He led or raced very prominently from the off and he was still in a share of the lead jumping two out before fading late on to finish a close sixth.

He was ridden more patiently on his second start at that track in November but raced keenly under restraint. He was a bit tight for room on the inside on the long run to three out and again between three out and two out as he made progress into third but he couldn't quite sustain the effort late on and finished fourth.

The way that he travelled through those races suggests that Tadhg's Rock will be suited by a sharper test and those runs can also be marked up given that he regularly jumped to the right on both starts. He also looked to be hanging right a little at times so the switch to a right-handed track today should suit too.

It may be that this will turn out to be a bit strong for him on rules debut but I think he has a good level of ability based on those two starts and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.