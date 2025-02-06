Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 20/1 Huntingdon tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Thursday

Handicap debutant makes appeal at Huntingdon

Course-and-distance winner can Light Up Wolverhampton once again

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Purchased for £62,000 at the Cheltenham January sale in 2023 after winning a point-to-point in Dromahane, River Voyage is yet to strike for Rebecca Curtis since making his debut at Ffos Las twelve months ago, but he could still be a work in progress, and could put his best foot forward over fences this season.

The son of Ol' Man River, who has a 27 percent win ratio with his winners-to-runners over the larger obstacles, is out of Sinndar mare Khazaria, The Aga Khan-bred half-sister to Group One winner Khalkevi. Khalkevi has produced the likes of Eldorado Allen in the National Hunt sphere, and has an impressive success rate of winners-to-runners over fences, with a high percentage of 74 percentage from his nineteen chasers. They're both out of Khalisa, a granddaughter to Mill Reef and half-sister to Grade Two winning hurdler Khayrawani.

There's plenty of class in the pedigree, as well as successful jumpers, and considering River Voyage remains lightly-raced as a seven-year-old, making on his eighth appearance under Rules having spent 398-days off track following his point appearances, there should be more to come from the gelding.

Whilst he was unable to make any impression in maiden company, he showed improvement for a switch to handicapping from an opening mark of 95, finishing a much closer fifth at Chepstow, before achieving fourth-place when upped in trip at Uttoxeter, sent off at odds of 4/15.00 that day.

Favourite at 9/43.25 on his seasonal reappearance following a 168-day break, River Voyage was pulled up on his chasing debut but from the rear of the field he was able to stay on well into sixth in first-time blinkers.

His most recent outing, from which he has been dropped 3lb, was a much improved effort although he didn't appear the most straightforward of rides that day, often needing reminders from his jockey Connor Brace.

The blinkers are taken off here, and it's plausible he could improve plenty for the run, having had a short break since and having had the benefit of a positive experience over fences. Callum Pritchard, who has been in great form this season, claims 3lb in the saddle, and could guide River Voyage to a first success under Rules for his yard.

The gelding has noteworthy form behind 129-rated chaser Shanagh Bob, and 147-rated Gorgeous Tom from his point days, and, although he may not match that level, he should have enough talent to be competitive from a mark of 88.

Recommended Bet Back River Voyage E/W in 13:00 Doncaster SBK 6/1

Seven-year-old mare Andyourbirdcansing is yet to play the right tune over fences, but she has shown ability and could prove worth keeping on side from a mark of 94.

A useful hurdler from a higher rating, the John Patrick Ryan-trained mare was pulled up on chasing debut at Roscommon, but improved plenty to finish a respectable fourth at Tramore, before tested in deep waters against Shecouldbeanything and Space Tourist, staying on in the third when beaten eighteen-lengths by the talented winner.

In her previous two starts, the daughter of Court Cave has been unable to make an impression, but she isn't one to give up on yet considering her form from earlier in the season, and she has dropped 5lb since her previous run here on her penultimate start.

The local yard's horses often run well at this track, making them worthy of note here, and this could be a nice opportunity for Andyourbirdcansing to return to some form and make the frame under Daniel King. She makes each-way appeal at odds of 14/115.00 with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Andyourbirdcansing E/W in 14:00 Thurles SBK 14/1

Handicap debutant Aotano takes on his elders for the first time in this two-mile contest, but receives the weight-for-age allowance and has 5lb claimer William Maggs aboard, further easing his burden.

The four-year-old son of Soldier Hollow battled hard to beat Tashan, who has since won twice and has been given an opening mark of 113, at Hereford on debut for Stuart Crawford, having previously been purchased for €110,000 at the breeze-up Arqana sales as a two-year-old.

The German-bred gelding, who is a half-brother to Group Three winning Auenperle, was unable to defy a 7lb penalty on his reappearance at Bangor-on-Dee, despite travelling well for a long way in the race, finishing fifth of seven when a significant drifter in the market. On his subsequent start, he finished third at Doncaster when never in a position to challenge for the major honours, but sticking to the task well, regardless.

There should be plenty more to come from this unexposed youngster, particularly considering his profile and the form of his debut success. He is an intriguing contender and warrants consideration at a price of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Aotano E/W in 14:55 Huntingdon SBK 20/1

Course-and-distance winner Light Up Our Stars put in a much improved performance when dropping back a furlong in trip here when last seen.

That was a more adequate distance in comparison with the extended 1m1f he raced over on his penultimate start, and, although he weakened in closing stages having made the running, he proved he is on a mark from which he can be competitive, and the drop down to a mile is in his favour.

Often capable of defying the odds to make the frame, Light Up Our Stars is always one to consider over a mile on the all-weather, and he's now 6lb below his last winning mark. Appearing well treated at the weights, the nine-year-old holds strong claims in this contest, at a track he knows well.

The Scott Dixon-trained gelding could be ready to strike in the hands of Joey Haynes, having often performed well at decent odds in recent months, including when third here at 18/119.00 in December.