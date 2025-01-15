Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is looking to back up yesterday's 40/1 winner

Showed promise in bumpers

Looks type to improve further

Sherminator is overpriced at Newbury

Laughing John is a short-priced favourite on his debut in the junior hurdle at Newbury and it may be that he will put in a similarly professional performance as Itstonitejosephine, who made a winning start for the yard in a junior hurdle at Haydock last month. However, I think one of his rivals could be more of a danger than the market suggests.

Sherminator has made two starts in junior bumpers and ran well on both occasions. On his debut at Exeter, he raced greenly at various stages and was shaken along in third last turning out of the back straight. He initially looked to be going nowhere early in the home straight but he gradually got the idea of what he was supposed to be doing and finished off the race strongly to take fourth and then galloped out strongly after the line.

He was more streetwise on his second start at Bangor and tracked the leader on the inside for much of the race. As that rival started to weaken with three furlongs to go, he was switched out to make his challenge. It initially looked like he wouldn't get to the leading pair but he kept responding well to pressure and stayed on well late on to only be beaten a head into second.

Given that race turned into a relative test of speed in the ground, I think Sherminator did well to finish as close as he did. I'm hopeful that this race will be run at a stronger pace throughout, as he looks a strong stayer at the trip, and that can allow him to improve once again.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump on his hurdling debut but I think he has arguably shown the most ability of any of the seven runners in this race with experience and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Sherminator in the 13:55 at Newbury 1pt win SBK 15/4

Three horses dominate the market in this novices' hurdle but I think there are questions over all three. King Califet was obviously a very fortunate winner last time and he only ran to a moderate level while Buckna weakened worryingly quickly on his second hurdling start and Sole Solution looked quite awkward at Leicester.

I'm going to take them on with Strong As Steel who also has some doubts over him but I think has the ability to be competitive in a race of this quality. Having made a fairly promising debut for Dr Newland, he was switched to James Evans and ran well on his yard debut in a bumper at this track when third behind a couple of very good rivals in Jurancon and Rocking Man.

Strong As Steel failed to build on that next time at Huntingdon but the ground may have been quicker than ideal for him that day. He was back on testing ground for his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter and showed some promise. He raced keenly under restraint towards the back of the field before starting to make some headway approaching three out. That progress continued going to two out but he made a terrible mistake and had no chance to get back into contention after that.

Given that he was poorly positioned through the first half of the race, I thought Strong As Steel was in the process of making a fairly promising hurdling debut until the bad mistake. It is concerning that he can race so keenly given that he's going up in trip but if he's able to settle better I think the longer distance could bring improvement from him and they have found a weak race. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Strong As Steel in the 14:15 at Hereford 0.5pt win SBK 11/1

This race is likely to be strongly run and that could set the race up well for River Robe to make a strong late challenge.

She ran quite well last time at Ludlow when unlucky to not finish ahead of Zestful Hope who she faces again today. River Robe raced a shade keenly in midfield early on before settling and she tracked the leaders going down the back straight for the final time. She continued to hold that position on the long run to four out and she was still in contention for a place when making an awful mistake at two out and almost got rid of her rider. Despite that, she still had something left to offer and finished strongly into fourth, only just behind Zestful Hope.

Given that she is on the small side, River Robe's jumping is once again a concern and it may be that she would appreciate a longer trip given how well she finished at Ludlow but the potential strong pace could lead to a pace collapse and allow her to build on the Ludlow run and pick up the pieces. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.