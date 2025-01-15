Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 20/1 Kempton tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards

In-form yard can continue rich vein of form at Southwell

George Boughey-trained filly can show progression on reappearance

Six-year-old gelding Aikhal is one to note in this 1m3f contest, capable of posing a threat for an in-form Jamie Osborne yard.

The son of Galileo makes his return after a 81-day break, dropping slightly in trip after appearing in a mile-and-a-half contest at Newbury. He was previously a close second over a mile-and-three-quarters at Sandown in higher class company, but the drop back down in trip shouldn't prove too much of an issue as there's likely to be plenty of pace on here.

A number of his rivals are usually ridden prominently, which should suit Aikhal and allow him to put his stamina to good use given he has proven himself over further.

The yard has been in excellent form of late, saddling plenty of winners including at big odds such as Imperial Fighter at 22/123.00, Top Biller at 18/119.00, and Em Four at 12/113.00, two of which were returning from a break. All four of their previous runners have won, and they're currently recording a 30 percent strike-rate.

This is only the second time Aikhal has raced at such a low level, having dropped down the weights since joining his current connections. He is 35lb lower than when making his first start for the yard at Royal Ascot two years ago, and, although he hasn't threatened to strike too often since then, he has shown some ability from a much higher mark, in the aforementioned Sandown race from 80, as well as when beaten two-and-a-half-lengths at Goodwood from 82. A mark of 70 appears workable in that regard, and the likely set up of this race should work in his favour.

Previously trained by Aidan O'Brien, having been purchased for 150,000gns, he finished second on debut at Cork before landing his maiden in a 7f Listowel contest prior to finishing fourth to subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus in the Group Three Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.

He then finished a length-and-three-quarters fourth to Angel Bleu when stepping into Group One company at Saint-Cloud, before winning the Group Three International Stakes at the Curragh in his most recent victory.

Whilst he failed to repeat that feat, or the level of performances he had shown against top opposition during his debut campaign and first-half of his second season, Aikhal has shown to possess plenty of ability in the past, and from a career-low mark, he could be competitive.

At odds of 17/29.50, he makes appeal under William Carver.

Recommended Bet Back Aikhal E/W in 13:08 Southwell SBK 17/2

Likeable mare Enola Grey has shown excellent form in familiar surroundings at the track previously, and, after a run of good efforts recently, she could be ready to strike again from a mark of 81 under 5lb claimer Ethan Jones.

The five-year-old has been running consistently well of late, often threatening having suffered a quiet spell later in the summer into the autumn. She is one to keep on side in her current form, as she makes appeal at the weights and is only 2lb above her last winning mark, when victorious at Wolverhampton on her penultimate start.

The return to Southwell is positive and the slight drop in trip should also suit. If she can break well and get into a favourable position towards the rear, as she's usually most effective when ridden patiently, she should be capable of being competitive if able to gain a clear run in the straight.

Considering she usually mounts her challenge late, traffic problems in the straight is a worry, but she should be finishing strongly, and if she can avoid any issues, she is on a workable mark from which she can record a seventh career success for Gemma Tutty.

Recommended Bet Back Enola Grey in 13:38 Southwell SBK 17/2

Ruth Carr-trained Van Zant has been on the radar for a while as a potentially well handicapped horse for whom excuses can be made for many of his disappointing efforts recently.

It appeared plenty were in agreement when he was well supported into 4/15.00, sent off as joint-favourite on his penultimate start over course-and-distance. He couldn't sustain his effort from the front that day, however, and faded quickly in the straight, ultimately finishing eighth of eleven when beaten five-and-a-quarter-lengths.

The six-year-old was able to bounce back at Wolverhampton when last seen, running on well to finish second at odds of 18/119.00 from a mark of 46. Having broken well from the stalls, he was able to settle in a good position and had something to aim at, which appeared to suit.

He has been successful from the front in the past, over a mile here, but those tactics didn't appear to suit at all on his previous start at the track, and if he's able to settle in midfield once again and run on, he may be presented with a perfect opportunity of landing a third career success.

Whilst this is a second division of the Classified Stakes rather than a handicap, he doesn't appear unsuited by conditions in comparison with his rivals, and he should be able to hold his own in this company, capable of making the frame if on a going day.

Considering his two previous outings, Van Zant is one to keep a close eye on as he should be able to win soon, if things fall right for him.

Recommended Bet Back Van Zant E/W in 14:40 Southwell SBK 11/1

Night Of Thunder filly Heart Of The City made a positive impression when only narrowly beaten by the more experienced Tareefa on her Newmarket debut in June. Despite shaping with plenty of promise that day, she has been unable to build on that effort, but remains capable of being competitive at this level, having dropped to a mark of 66.

Considering the form of her first career start hasn't necessarily worked out very well, and her two subsequent runs in maiden company left plenty to be desired when sent off at odds of 7/24.50 and 2/13.00, respectively, an opening mark of 77 was likely too high, and she has been unable to compete in three starts in handicaps since, tried over 6f, 7f and a mile.

The return to a mile is a positive as she hasn't displayed the speed required to be effective over the sprinting trips so far in her career. Her pedigree would suggest the trip would suit, too, as she is by a 2000 Guineas winner who also won the Lockinge Stakes and has produced many talented milers, notably Economics and Desert Flower in recent times.

Her dam's best progeny Kodiak West won twice over a mile to 1m1f, and has produced a filly who was a close second in the Italian Oaks, with a clear emphasis on stamina beyond the minimum distances in the family.

Heart Of The City was purchased for 265,000gns from the Tatts October Book 2 as a yearling, and remains part-owned by the Magniers. She may have taken some time to get going during her debut campaign, and the fact that she was highly tried over varying trips and in different headgear, with blinkers applied on her most recent start, would suggest she is still developing, with her optimum conditions and distance yet to be discovered.

There's plenty to suggest this should suit, and, although she's yet to display an affinity for the all-weather, there is some form in the family, including by her maternal grand-dam, Violet Ballerina, who was once a winner here.

From a mark of 66, with 5lb claimer Tommie Jakes aboard, a rider with a 28 percent strike-rate for the yard at all-weather tracks, Heart Of The City can bounce back to form on her reappearance, having run well on her first outing last term.

She represents an in-form George Boughey yard and remains open to further progression, making each-way appeal at odds of 20/121.00.