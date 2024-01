Showed ability in two starts on the flat

Looked the type to take to hurdling

Silverbridge is overpriced at Hereford

No. 5 Silverbridge SBK 3/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Silverbridge failed to put in a significant challenge to the winner in either of his two starts on the flat for John Murphy in Ireland but he showed promise both times and I think he looks the type who could take to hurdling.

On his debut at Cork, he looked green at various stages of the race and he was shaken along leaving the back straight with only two rivals behind him. He looked a bit clueless when initially coming under stronger pressure in the home straight before realising what was required of him two furlongs out and he stayed on well with finish sixth.

He was more professional on his next start at the Curragh and raced a little further forward than midfield for much of the race. Pushed along entering the home straight, he stayed on well without ever looking like troubling the winner to finish fifth.

Both of those starts were over 1m4f and the way that Silverbridge finished off those races suggests that he should have no problem seeing out the two-mile trip over hurdles. He also looked quite straightforward once the greenness from his debut wore off so there shouldn't be any concern over whether he will settle or be awkward under pressure which isn't the case for a few of his rivals today.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut and it might be that he will be at his best on a more galloping track but this isn't a strong race for his hurdling debut and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.