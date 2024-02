Better than margin beaten on handicap debut

Likely to gain tactical advantage

Bleue Verte is overpriced at Catterick

No. 5 Bleue Verte (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Lee Edwards

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 83

Bleue Verte was beaten 18½ lengths on her handicap debut at Hereford but she shaped much better than that suggests and she has a chance to get off the mark at Catterick this afternoon.

She made the running and raced enthusiastically in front throughout the first circuit. She looked to have most of her rivals in trouble on the run to two out and she was still in front approaching the final bend but she started to hang left and was headed.

Bleue Verte had little left in the closing stages and made a bad mistake at the last which left her 15 lengths behind the front four at the line.

The manner in which Bleue Verte travelled for much of that race was quite taking at this level and the return to a left-handed track today should suit. She also looks likely to gain a tactical advantage at the likely lone front runner and the drop back in trip will be a positive for her chance too.

There is a concern that she might just be a weak finisher as that had been the case on previous starts too but it might also be that she's gradually strengthening up as she physically looks the type to need time to develop and can now start to finish off races stronger. Any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.