A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 16:40 - Back Marmaduke Lemon

No. 5 (1) Marmaduke Lemon SBK 1/1 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

A couple stand out on form in this novice over seven furlongs, and while Alreet Cha was a good second in a handicap over course and distance last time, preference is for Ed Bethell's gelding Marmaduke Lemon.

He attracted some support but didn't show much first time up on his debut at this track but clearly learned plenty as he was a different proposition in a novice at Wolverhampton last month.

He made the promising Roman Crown work hard to land very short odds under a penalty by three quarters of a length, with the pair of them pulling a long way clear of the rest, and a repeat of that would make him hard to beat.

Newcastle Next Best - 17:15 - Back Mamalouka

No. 7 (2) Mamalouka (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 49

Mamalouka was quite an expensive daughter of Mehmas but only managed to beat one rival in her first three starts. But that earned her a low mark to go handicapping and she's made a bright start in that sphere for Amy Murphy, finishing a close second after a breathing operation in a nursery at Chelmsford in December which proved strong form.

She then confirmed that promise when running out a good winner at Kempton last month when edging ahead close home for a neck win over Glen Heste. She can strike again off only a 2 lb higher mark.

Newcastle Each-Way - 18:45 - Back Mr Stanley

No. 3 (7) Mr Stanley (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 58

Bonito Cavalo will doubtless be popular to complete a four-timer at Newcastle in less than a month but Phil Kirby's recent recruit Mr Stanley could be interesting at longer odds each-way.

Still a maiden having begun his career with Richard Hannon and then trained in Ireland last year, he made an encouraging debut for his stable when a staying-on sixth to Athollblair Boy over course and distance a fortnight ago.

Entitled to come on for that run and with his mark tumbling, he's one to keep an eye on.