Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to bring about a revival at Beverley

Mark on the slide this year

Cheekpieces now back on

Al Muqdad is overpriced at Beverley

Al Muqdad has generally been in poor form this season but I think he could be capable of bouncing back now that cheekpieces are back on.

They were applied for the first time on his final run of last season when beaten half a length at Ayr but he has gone without them in four starts this season. He didn't run too badly at York on his second start of the year when not getting a clear run in the straight but his form has generally been poor apart from that.

His mark has dropped 8lb for those four runs so he's now off a 7lb lower mark than when he last wore cheekpieces and hopefully the reapplication of them can bring about a return to better form for Al Muqdad. It may turn out that he's just not as good as he was last season for whatever reason but I think the market is underestimating the chance of a revival and any double-figure prices appeal.