Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 8/1 pick

Katie Midwinter turns her attention to Newbury on Tuesday

Unexposed gelding could prove class on the field for the Balding team

Experienced veteran makes appeal in the finale

Andrew Balding-trained Anzac Day makes only his fifth racecourse appearance as he steps up to the two mile trip for the first time.

Unexposed in handicap company, the son of Australia made his handicap debut when fifth to subsequent Copper Horse Stakes winner French Master at Goodwood, dropping in class here with William Buick in the saddle. He shaped with promise over a mile-and-three-quarters when last seen in tough company, staying on well late on suggesting the further step up in trip could suit.

Last term, Anzac Day shed his maiden tag at the second time of asking when convincingly beating subsequent winner Tribal Star, who is now rated 88 on the all-weather, 85 on Turf. That five-length success was impressive and he displayed plenty of speed over a shorter trip of 1m2f, albeit in softer conditions.

There's stamina in his pedigree, being a half-brother to a Listed winner over a mile-and-a-half on the Flat in Merveillo, who also competed over further, and there's plenty of class in the family, too, with the likes of dual Group One winner Ectot and St James's Palace Stakes winner Most Improved.

The best could be yet to come from Anzac Day and the four-year-old could prove to be the best of the field in this staying handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Anzac Day in 19:15 Newbury SBK 15/8

Three-year-old filly Graduated makes appeal from a rating of 67 in this contest, dropped 1lb for a recent third to Dream Illusion at Wolverhampton. Back on the Turf here, the daughter of Twilight Son can be competitive once again, capable of holding her own in this company having shown snippets of good form in the past.

During her juvenile campaign, Graduated finished a respectable second to Praetorian at Brighton before landing her maiden in stylish fashion at Epsom, beating a subsequent winner in Creative Lady. She also ran with credit behind New Bombay on her penultimate start of the year, and, although she wasn't able to pose a serious threat in either of her first two runs this term, she returned to form with a performance that can be upgraded when last seen, having travelled wide throughout and drifting to her left in the closing stages of the race.

Graduated could prove worth following for the in-form training partnership of Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, and she is one to note at odds of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Graduated E/W in 19:45 Newbury SBK 13/2

Experienced gelding Strike performed with credit when fourth to Safari Dream on his latest start at Salisbury, gaining ground from the rear of the field to be beaten only a length on the line by the in-form winner.

Strike had finished second in both of his previous starts, at Ascot and Windsor respectively, having returned to action when fourth of a 13-runner field at Kempton in April, outrunning odds of 33/134.00 on the back of 175-day break. He has been running consistently well so far this year and is only 3lb above his last winning mark, with Jack Callan claiming 7lb in the saddle.

This could be the time to side with the likeable grey, who returns to the 7f trip, and he has previous winning form at the track. The seven-year-old has proven he still possesses plenty of ability and he makes appeal at the weights here, capable of adding to his four career wins with a favourable trip.

Recommended Bet Back Strike in 20:15 Newbury SBK 5/1

Ten-year-old veteran Spanish Star is another runner on the Newbury card who featured in the Salisbury race won by Safari Dream recently, finishing narrowly ahead of Strike to achieve a third-placed finish. He finished strongly that day from the rear of the field, catching the eye as he mounted his challenge wide on the outside. If he can put in a repeat performance here, the Patrick Chamings-trained gelding should be in the mix and he also has previous winning course form.

Making his 82nd start whilst seeking a ninth career victory, Spanish Star has been a stalwart for the yard over the years since recording his maiden win at Bath in 2019 and has put in a number of competitive efforts.

This term, he has proven he still retains ability and his latest effort makes him a horse worth following from an attractive mark of 68. He's now 22lb lower than his last winning mark and warrants consideration under David Probert.