Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Harb to benefit from strong pace at Windsor

Not suited by recent tests

Likely strong pace in his favour

Harb is overpriced at Windsor

No. 9 (10) Harb SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Peter Crate

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

Harb hasn't been competitive at the finish in recent starts but I think he faces a far more suitable test tonight and can bounce back to form.

He was drawn widest of all at Lingfield two starts ago when dropped out the back and he couldn't get involved late on and he was caught wide and wasn't given an overly hard time once it was clear he couldn't get competitive at Chelmsford last time.

Both of those starts were over six furlongs and I think the drop back to five furlongs tonight will be far more in his favour, particularly with a strong pace to chase. He had that scenario when he won with plenty in hand at Sandown last year off a 4lb higher mark than he races off tonight and he ran well over C&D early last year off a 10lb higher mark when finishing one place ahead of Sarah's Verse.

There is a concern that he's not straightforward as he's not always looked the strongest off the bridle but I think the likely circumstances of this race give him a chance to show his best, and he could find himself better drawn that it seems if they go across to the far rail given the soft ground. Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.