Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Back Moore's three-time Windsor winner to score again

Three-time course winner

Has won fresh previously

Down in grade and can go well with headgear on

No. 2 (1) The Whipmaster (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

This market leader, Mythical Guest, took full advantage of a good opportunity at a track the yard tends to do well at on seasonal return and now gelded could have more to offer despite a nine-pound rise.

Still, he is well found at the head of affairs, and it might be worth taking a chance with the fairly treated The Whipmaster - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for whom the signs are positive for his reappearance.

Tom Queally's booking is always notable for this yard's handicappers, and the cheekpieces are unusually on for this seasonal debut. He has recorded three victories at this Windsor venue and gone well fresh in the past. Today's return to the class 4 level, for which he was a winner here last season, is a welcome rest bite considering he was in competitive Class 2 and 3 company on his latest two visits.

On his latest visit to Windsor, he came within a neck of winning in the Racing League (Class 3), and today's assignment is more straightforward if he is ready to roll the first time up.

He wears the cheekpieces for the first time on a seasonal return, and while he was a no-show on seasonal reappearance last term at Newbury, he went close to winning here in 2022 when denied a clear run and scored at Brighton in 2021.

Silver Gunn and Grey Fox are respected and can go well at this venue. The latter goes without his usual headgear on this seasonal return. Although the former is undoubtedly a danger if taking to the new tongue-tie and reigniting for the return to Windsor, he may find the ground against him.

The selection looks overpriced, with the market underestimating his ability to score first time out. He will handle the conditions, loves this course, and is well handicapped over his optimal distance, so I expect him to go well.

Back him at 8/19.00 or bigger.