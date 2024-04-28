Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Southwell Racing Tips: Cloud King a horse to follow

Southwell
There is all-weather racing from Southwell on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Monday...

  • A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Southwell Nap - 14:00 - Back Cloud King

    Cloud King didn't trouble the judge in three relatively quick runs last season, but he was heavily backed on his return and handicap debut - had also been gelded - over this course and distance, and duly proved himself well ahead of his mark.

    The handicapper has raised him 12 lb for that success, but it was seriously impressive, and he looks a horse to keep on the right side.

    Back Cloud King on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Southwell Next Best - 14:30 - Back Amerjeet

    Amerjeet and Addictive have an experience edge and shaped with promise on their respective debuts.

    Preference is for the former, who started odds on for his debut at Wolverhampton earlier this month and showed plenty of ability. That form is working out well and he looks a sure-fire improver after that initial experience.

    Back Amerjeet on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Maljoom fancied to strike at Ascot

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Day Two Punchestown Festival: Champ in good form

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the Ladies Cup at Punchestown

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Don't give up on Elladonna in Tuesday 26/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Ramatuelle is still best win-only bet in 1000 Guineas

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Listen to Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: The season review

More Horse Racing Tips