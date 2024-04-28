- Trainer: Robert Cowell
- Jockey: Jamie Spencer
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 73
Southwell Racing Tips: Cloud King a horse to follow
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Monday...
A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Archie Watson
- Jockey: Hollie Doyle
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Southwell Nap - 14:00 - Back Cloud King
Cloud King didn't trouble the judge in three relatively quick runs last season, but he was heavily backed on his return and handicap debut - had also been gelded - over this course and distance, and duly proved himself well ahead of his mark.
The handicapper has raised him 12 lb for that success, but it was seriously impressive, and he looks a horse to keep on the right side.
Southwell Next Best - 14:30 - Back Amerjeet
Amerjeet and Addictive have an experience edge and shaped with promise on their respective debuts.
Preference is for the former, who started odds on for his debut at Wolverhampton earlier this month and showed plenty of ability. That form is working out well and he looks a sure-fire improver after that initial experience.
