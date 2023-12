Step up in trip to suit

Late maturing type

Urban Soldier is overpriced at Doncaster

No. 7 Urban Soldier (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 103

Urban Soldier's form in three starts in novice hurdles last season gradually went backwards but on his handicap debut and stable debut for Harry Derham, I think he has the potential to be better than his opening mark of 103.

He lacked the necessary pace to put up a challenge to I Spy A Diva on his hurdling debut at Taunton over 2m3f but rather than being stepped up in trip after that, he ran over the same C&D for all three of his runs in novice hurdles.

He was duly outclassed when fifth behind Lallygag next time when making a little late headway and on his final start he was never anywhere near the leaders and finished well beaten.

Urban Soldier was reported to have hung left on the second of those starts so a switch to a left-handed track could see him in a better light and he's been given a wind op since.

Physically he looked a late maturing type who would be suited by a more galloping track than Taunton and a longer trip so I think he has the scenario today to have a chance of showing his best over hurdles. His jumping was also quite sloppy in those three starts so it's a positive that he's moved to a yard whose horses have jumped notably well.

It may be that Urban Soldier will only show his best when sent over fences in the long term given his size and this is quite a competitive race for a small field novices' handicap over this trip but I think he has the potential to be better than he's shown so far and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Back Urban Soldier in the 12:30 at Doncaster 1pt win at 4/15.00 Bet now

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.