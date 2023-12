Two Friday bets

Crebilly can take high rank among British Novices

La Malmason has been expertly placed by Cromwell

I must admit that the first half of the month with this column has been tough for me. I have made several mistakes and missed out on potential winners. It's frustrating, but I need to acknowledge it. My confidence is low, making it difficult to bounce back. However, we stride on with the same tenacity as a terrier.

I had the potential to do more today, but I decided to take it easy since I have a strong hand tomorrow. Recent form may have also played a role in my decision.

Still, a couple that I decided to leave alone. Dysart Enos's price had evaporated, and she was removed from this column when she touched 13/82.63. I was tempted enough at 15/82.88 and 2/13.00 as she could easily run to a figure that would win the opener.

Later on the card at 13:15, Doddiethegreat looks handicapped to go well on my figures, but the bounce factor is something I have to take into consideration. He had a serious injury, and I don't think they will throw the kitchen sink at him with this quick turnaround. I'd be with the favourite if not for that and Williethebuilder of the remainder - although he does hang right, which makes me think he wants headgear and a right-handed track (I know he got distracted the last day, but he has done it plenty before).

Latenightpass must hold strong claims in the X-Country race on this ground. He only needs to repeat his November form to land this, and is just three pounds higher. Vital Island is one I can make a good case for also, and despite being out of the weights can go close. However, it's not a race I want to get deeply involved in

The finale, 15:35, looks weak enough for White Rhino to be victorious. The step-up in the trip is a good move on Pedigree, and he stuck on well in a steadily running affair last time. He looks the one to beat as the market suggests, and I won't lose sleep over missing a 5/23.50 winner - although, I might if the below go to pot! Hermino AA is still on the radar, but 3m is not the answer.

No. 6 Crebilly (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

It's well worth giving another chance to Crebilly, who shaped with considerable promise before falling here 26 days ago when in the process of running a career-best behind Ginny's Destiny and looked sure to reel that one in, so providing that hasn't dented his confidence, I'd fancy him to outpace these.

He fell at the tricky second last on the old course, but we are on the new course today. He impressed in the jumping department, meeting his fences on a good stride off a fast pace and was quick and low, gaining ground at each obstacle.

He was still hard on the steel before coming down, so chances are, he will prove to be a better chaser than hurdler.

This is a deep race with Grey Dawning feared the most, but his contest fell apart at Haydock, and he may prefer a more extended home straight so he can build up his run. The Skelton runner, who saddles an eight-pound penalty, Trelawne, a five-pound penalty and Ginny's Destiny, who also a five-pound penalty, are all likely to tackle three miles at some point, and I see them as staying chasers.

However, Crebilly looks like a speedy customer and may have a sharper turn of foot here. Jonjo O'Neill's runner had similar hurdles form to the favourite - if not stronger - with his final run over hurdles at Sandown in April, and there's more to come from him.

Back him at 3/14.00 or bigger, but one expects to get 7/24.50 at BSP.

No. 1 La Malmason (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 126

There's a good chance there is plenty more to come from Gavin Cromwell's unexposed La Malmason - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and she could easily outclass this bunch with a repeat of her third to Found A Fifty - a subsequent Grade 1 runner-up - at Down Royal last time.

Just on weights and measures terms, she comes out with a glowing recommendation in light of this handicap rating of 126, and given connections have placed her very well in a 0-125, she should take some stopping if on a going day.

She came off well from that race, having been tenderly handled once the leaders who were given too much early rope skipped for home. At the same time, the omission of fences, which saw them gallop for 90 seconds on the flat, gave her a significant disadvantage, given her racing position.

She wasn't done with when departing at three out at Limerick behind the useful Quillixios and Cool Survivor prior, either, so her potential is untapped.

She now tackles far calmer waters in this company, and it would be disappointing should she not prove a class above this bunch.

Malaita will prove popular along with Walk In Clover, who is respected.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.