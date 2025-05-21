Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies handicap debutant at Kempton

No clear run in the straight last time

Step back up in trip to suit

Le Pelerin is overpriced at Kempton

William Knight won this race last year with Atlantic Gamble and while Le Pelerin wasn't as big an eyecatcher in his maidens/novices as that horse, his latest start at Wolverhampton suggested he could be capable of better on handicap debut.

He didn't show too much on his first two starts but after being gelded and returning from a 213-day break, Le Pelerin showed more promise over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. He initially raced handily on the inside before losing his place a little and still showing some signs of greenness down the back straight. Shaken along turning the final bend, he was angled inside to try to get a clear run but constantly found his path blocked and his jockey couldn't ask for much effort inside the final furlong.

While he wouldn't have got anywhere near the winner, I think Le Pelerin could have finished second with a clear run in the straight and he looks the type to appreciate going back up a furlong in trip this evening. That may also allow him to travel better in the middle part of the race and be able to retain a prominent position rather than what happened last time.

It may be that he will want to go up in trip again from a mile to show his best but I think the market is underestimating his potential for improvement in a handicap that doesn't look packed with obvious improvers and any double-figure prices appeal.