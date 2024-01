Much better than bare result last time

Shorter trip to suit

Polisud is overpriced at Catterick

No. 7 Polisud (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 99

Polisud didn't show too much in his first three starts for Micky Hammond but I thought his latest run at Sedgefield was far more encouraging and he could be capable of getting off the mark in Britain at Catterick this afternoon.

He raced prominently on the outside from the off on his most recent start over 2m4f at Sedgefield before travelling strongly to the lead leaving the back straight for the final time. He was still just in front at two out before fading on the run to the last and he finished well beaten in fifth.

The manner in which he travelled through the race suggests a drop back to two miles today will suit Polisud and I'm hoping they will look to repeat the more prominent tactics from last time over this shorter trip particularly as this race might not be too strongly run.

It might be that he's just a weak finisher without the tongue tie that he wore in France and he will once again find little under pressure but in a moderate contest I think he's a little overpriced and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.