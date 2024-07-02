Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Grand Cru to be the toast of Tipperary

Better than recent form figures

Likely strong pace to suit

Grand Cru Chatho is overpriced at Tipperary

Mc Alpine finished tailed off last time but he wasn't wearing a tongue tie that day and I think the market has overreacted to that run.

Prior to that, he ran much better despite finishing last at Wexford. He travelled strongly to track the leader at the end of the back straight but couldn't pick up in the closing stages and was beaten 4¾ lengths in last.

Much of Mc Alpine's previous form over fences was poor but he had run quite well at the same track last year and he was still travelling well when falling at Fairyhouse so while he's inconsistent, it seems that he still retains some ability since returning from a couple of long absences after 2021.

It might be that he will put in another of his poor runs but the tongue tie going back on is a positive and the application of cheekpieces for the first time could spark him up. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Mc Alpine in the 14:03 at Tipperary 0.5pt win SBK 66/1

It could be that Ernie From Nurney and the stable-switching May Call You Back will finish clear of their rivals given their potential to be very well handicapped but I think one of their rivals is more of a danger than the market suggests.

Grand Cru Chatho was in the process of running very well when falling at two out over hurdles at Punchestown three starts ago. He pulled his way from the back of the field to the front entering the back straight and went clear and he was still six lengths in front when reaching for two out and falling.

He made his chasing debut on his next start at Thurles and showed a slight tendency to edge to his left at fences but was still in contention and travelling well when falling at three out.

After 201 days off, Grand Cru Chatho returned over hurdles at Sligo last month and shaped well. He was held up before making headway after three out and jumped the last in a share of the lead but couldn't quite see it out and finished a very close fifth.

That looked a perfect prep run for his return to fences and the likely strong pace should suit him as it gives him a chance to settle and close late. The switch to a left-handed track is also likely to suit given he tended to edge left at fences at Thurles and he can jump slicker as a result.

It might be that the front two in the market are too well handicapped but I think Grand Cru Chatho could be the biggest danger to them and any double-figure prices appeal.