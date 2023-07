Ran well under inexperienced rider last time

Likely good pace to suit

General Idea is overpriced at Killarney

No. 8 (11) General Idea SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 55

General Idea's mark has gradually been on the slide since joining Denis Hogan but he showed last time at Fairyhouse that he retains the ability to be competitive off his current mark and I think he has a chance to get off the mark tonight.

At Fairyhouse, he broke fairly well before being shuffled back through the field and was in second last turning into the home straight. He came under pressure and made some headway before being badly hampered just over a furlong out as Bride Tee came across him. Switched wide, he regained his momentum and ran on to finish fifth.

General Idea had an inexperienced rider in the saddle that day and Joey Sheridan takes over tonight which is a positive for his chance. He's also likely to have a good pace to close into with quite a few of his rivals liking to lead or race very prominently and being drawn quite wide in stall eleven could see him get a clear run on the outside.

He hasn't looked the easiest ride during his career and it might be that he won't build on that latest run but I think these circumstances give him a chance to show his best and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back General Idea in the 18:50 at Killarney 0.5pt e/w at 16/117.00 Bet now

