Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fury to land the knockout blow at Wincanton

Wincanton
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster struck with a 17/2 winning NAP yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at Wincanton...

Wincanton - 16:05 - Back Sergeant Fury

The four-runner bumper than closes the card at Wincanton is an interesting puzzle to try to solve. Swingin Safari heads the market and he finished second on debut at Ballinrobe when he looked a bit green and was quite poorly positioned in the circumstances but I'm not sure that was a particularly strong race and I think the sales price looks on the steep side even allowing for the reasons why he could improve. There is also the concern that he might be ideally suited by a race that could turn into a crawl and sprint and there are the lingering doubts over the trainer's runners first time out at the moment.

The Sainted Canary has shown some promise in a couple of bumpers for Jeremy Scott but I thought he was another who may not be suited by the sprint that this race could become as he got outpaced in both of those races before staying on.

Lock Stock was well held in his debut in a point bumper at Garthorpe but ran better than the bare result suggests and he could take a step forward today. He was badly hampered at the end of the back straight and was then wide around the home bend. He lost plenty of momentum at a crucial stage so that effort can be marked up and the hood coming off could help too but while the winner has won a bumper under rules since, it was really a case of that horse winning by as far as they wanted to at Garthorpe and I'm not sure it was a particularly deep race so Lock Stock does need to take a big step forward today.

That leaves Sergeant Fury who was a debut winner in the Irish pointing field and I think has a good chance to make it two from two in this scenario. He raced very keenly at various stages on his debut at Bartlemy and Michael Kenneally was regularly taking him back to avoid hitting the front. He joined Mount Mandela going to three out but made a mistake. However, he picked up well once turning the bend towards two out and got to the front at the last before just holding on.

While the form of that race is only fair, I think there's the potential for Sergeant Fury to be much better than that given how keenly he raced and that he made a mistake at a crucial time. I think this sharper test could bring improvement from him and the quick ground looks ideal for him so hopefully he can build on the promise of his debut victory. Any 7/42.75 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Sergeant Fury in the 16:05 at Wincanton 1pt win @

SBK7/4

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 247.00pts

Returned: 289.74pts

P/L: +42.74pts

