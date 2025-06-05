Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import to break her maiden at Chelmsford

Showed promise on debut for former yard

Found a fairly weak race for British debut

Catherine's Gift is overpriced at Chelmsford

Man Of Steel was never competitive on debut at Windsor but he showed some promise and I think he has the potential to take a significant step forward today at Lingfield.

He was slowly away at Windsor which left him in second last early on. He was still there at halfway before being angled out to get a clear run. His jockey wasn't hard on him once getting a run until giving him a couple of taps a furlong out and Man Of Steel made a little late headway until a gentle ride.

Given the ground lost at the start and the strength of the ride, I'm hopeful that Man Of Steel can take a big step forward today and at least close the gap on Lazzar from the Windsor run. There is a chance that he will still be too green to show his full ability and maybe that will come out in handicaps further down the line but I think he's a little overpriced given his potential for improvement and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Man Of Steel in the 15:20 at Lingfield 0.5pt e/w SBK 35/1

Sea The Wonder has been backed into odds-on for her debut in this fillies' novice race and maybe she will be too classy for her rivals but I think one of them is more of a danger than the market suggests.

Catherine's Gift made her debut at Chantilly for Andreas Schutz in November and showed some ability. She didn't break too badly but gradually lost her position and was in last in the early stages. She made some late headway in the home straight, without her jockey being too hard on her, to finish fourth without ever looking like getting near the winner.

That was no disgrace given Mandanaba went on to finish third in the French Guineas. The third, Gaga Girl, finished third behind subsequent Listed winner Cankoura next time. I think Catherine's Girl ran to a level around 80 that day and there may be improvement to come for the hood being removed too.

It is a bit concerning that she's only running now given that she moved to Harry Charlton a few days after that debut but if she's able to repeat the level of her debut, never mind build on it, then I think she has a good chance in a race that doesn't appear to have much depth and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.