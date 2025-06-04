Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including Leopardstown pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Paco's Pride can improve for her seasonal return

Michael O'Callaghan-trained filly is one to note at Leopardstown

Tyger Bay has proven frustrating to follow over the past year, often failing to find luck in-running and traffic problems during his races, despite being well-handicapped on numerous occasions. His mark has been dropping regularly since the summer, down a total of 16lb since his return to action in August following a short break.

Since then, the likeable gelding has often put in threatening efforts, running well, including when beaten only three-and-a-quarter-lengths by Drama in a competitive, higher class Kempton contest, in which he failed to find a clear run in the straight. Despite being sent off at odds of 66/167.00 that day, Tyger Bay was a real eye-catcher at the Sunbury-on-Thames venue, when partnered by 3lb claimer William Carver when on a rating of 82.

The son of Cable Bay has made the frame on a number of occasions in recent months, placing four times when far from disgraced in the majority of his other outings.

Returning from a 65-day break here, the Conrad Allen-trained contender, who is a winner over course-and-distance, is ready to win and, if he is able to enjoy a favourable trip around, should be competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Tyger Bay E/W in 16:55 Lingfield SBK 17/2

Rebel Empire rewarded the faith on a number of occasions during the winter, culminating in a 20/121.00 success at Chelmsford in a higher level, competitive handicap.

Since his previous success, the Richard Hannon-trained gelding has failed to strike again but was only narrowly beaten at Newcastle in March before heading to Ascot and Ripon, running with some credit on both occasions but unable to threaten for the major honours.

The son of Goken did return to 5f on his penultimate start, but appears to be most effective over 6f, and, now only 1lb above his last winning mark, but without the 3lb claim of the returning Joe Leavy in the saddle, Rebel Empire is on a workable rating, capable of running a big race.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel Empire E/W in 16:55 Lingfield SBK 13/2

Five-year-old mare Paco's Pride finished a creditable fifth at odds of 33/134.00 on her return to action following a 250-day absence last month, shaping well for a long way before her effort petered out in the closing stages.

Entitled to come on for the run, the Daragh Bourke-trained grey could be ready to strike from a low rating of 45, having run well when rated much higher in the past, including when a close second from a mark of 60 when trained by Roger Varian.

Despite being a 23-race maiden, the daughter of Roaring Lion has been able to put in numerous competitive efforts and should be capable of shedding her maiden tag and landing her first career success.

The yard recorded a 21 percent strike-rate at the course last year, and jockey Andrew Mullen, who has partnered the mare once in the past, has a decent record aboard the stable's runners.

Paco's Pride could prove worth keeping the faith in and makes each-way appeal in this big-field handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Paco's Pride E/W in 17:17 Hamilton SBK 12/1

Shaman filly Its All Peachy made her handicap debut on her penultimate start at Naas, sticking to the task well from an opening rating of 75 to finish seventh behind Shiota, who has franked the form since.

From the rear of the field that day, adopting a wide trip turning for home, Its All Peachy performed with credit and can improve for that appearance from a 1lb lower mark here, with Jamie Powell, who partnered her to a length second in a maiden when last seen, claiming 3lb in the saddle.

Trained by Michael O'Callaghan, the chestnut filly, who is bidding to break her maiden tag at the seventh time of asking, warrants consideration having shown snippets of good form, including when behind useful performers Chantez and Majestic Wave, respectively, in maiden appearances as a juvenile.

The yard recorded 21 percent strike-rate with three-year-olds in handicaps last year, and Its All Peachy could strike in this 1m1f contest.