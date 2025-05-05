Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

Showed some ability in both French runs

Hood comes off for the first time

Garnetot is overpriced at Down Royal

Garnetot makes his Irish debut in the opening maiden hurdle at Down Royal and I think the market is underestimating his chance given the promise shown in two starts in France.

He started his career with Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm and both runs over hurdles were at Auteuil. In the first of them, his hurdling wasn't too fluent but he was still in contention turning into the home straight. He remained close up at two out but gradually dropped away from the leaders after and finished sixth.

Garnetot jumped better on his second start and was again tracking the leaders turning into the home straight but the ground was softer than on his debut and I don't think that suited him as he once again dropped away to finish sixth.

Despite those issues in both starts, he ran to a level that would make him competitive in a race of this quality and I think the switch to better ground and the hood coming off could bring improvement from him. He's also had plenty of time since those two fairly quick runs to mature physically so hopefully he can build on the promise he showed in France.

It may be that he's just a weak finisher or that he will need the run a little after a break but I think he's an appealing price in a race that may not have much depth in quality and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.