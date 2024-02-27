Serial Winners

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fin to enjoy left-handed test at Catterick

Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Catterick...

Catterick - 14:50 - Back Blue Fin W/O the fav

Prairie Wolf is the odds-on favourite for this novices' handicap chase following a good run in defeat in much better company at Cheltenham. Rather than trying to take him on, I think there's an appealing bet in the without the favourite market.

Blue Fin was well beaten last time when sent off a short-priced favourite at Carlisle but there was an obvious excuse for that run as he jumped left for much of the race and hung badly left around the final bend.

Prior to that, he had run well at the same track on chasing debut when finished second behind Trelawne. Although he was no threat to that rival in the closing stages, he showed a good aptitude for jumping fences and he should be far more at home on this left-handed track today. His run last time wasn't the first time that he had hung left as he had even done that on a left-handed track so the chase track being on the inside at Catterick is an advantage for him.

It might turn out that Blue Fin just isn't straightforward but I think these circumstances give him a good opportunity to bounce back and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.

Back Blue Fin in the 14:50 at Catterick 1pt win w/o the favourite at 23/103.30

Read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 26.50pts

Returned: 23.30pts

P/L: -3.20pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

