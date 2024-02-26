Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/2 Bowen and Murphy can land a Leicester winner

New headgear can work

Sean Bowen in search of winners

Back Olly Murphy to continue fine Leicester strike rate

It's almost impossible to ignore the claims of Prairie Wolf at 14:50 at Catterick now taking a dip in grade and off the same rating as his excellent Cheltenham fourth behind Ginny's Destiny last time. Unfortunately those savvy Betfair traders opened him up at the 5/61.84 chance I made him, so I had to let him go. Still, if he touches 11/102.11 during the day, I won't be able to resist.

The other horse that missed this list was at 19:00 at Southwell in Spirit Of Bowland. He likes this venue, and I thought he might be missed. But again, those Betfair odds compilers miss little, and his opening price of 9/25.50 was too short for me when I was looking for more 7/18.00.

No. 2 Lord Of Kerak SBK 11/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 121

I head to Leicester for the day's best, and only, bet in Lord Of Kerak - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who must be forgiven his Wetherby run last time when a poor round of jumping proved costly but reunited with Sean Bowen today in newly fitted headgear, he can prove the answer to this run-of-the-mill contest.

Olly Muprhy runs two here, and I like his Here Comes McCoy, but I am not sure the runner-up gave his running the last day, and I want to side with the Champion title-chasing jockey Sean Bowen, who needs every winner he can get since injury, to claim that thrown.

Furthermore, Lord Of Kerak put in a good effort here in December when narrowly denied off this mark by a subsequent winner, and they pulled 40 lengths clear of the field in first-time cheek-pieces.

Today, he gets first-time blinkers, and the switch of headgear for the nine-year-old can work the trick to bring him back into the winner's enclosure in this weak contest.

Today's 2m6f distance looks right up his street, the ground is no issue, and he hasn't had an opportunity as good as this over fences with some of his form miles away from today's contest.

No tackle is third on the list after his dominant victory here 35 days ago, but that was a weak race, and I expect Olly Murphy's runner to relish conditions and prove too good.

Any 3/14.00 or bigger about the selection is fair.