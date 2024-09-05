Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fiddlers to bounce back at Haydock

May get ideal tactical setup

Experienced rider a big positive

Fiddlers Green is overpriced at Haydock

Fiddlers Green was well beaten last time at Salisbury but given that he's been off the track for 81 days since that run it may be that he had a problem that caused the poor performance and I think he has a good opportunity to bounce back in the opening amateur riders handicap at Haydock.

He was a wide-margin winner at Bath and Doncaster earlier in the season, seeming to appreciate a good early pace and the ground being on the soft side on both occasions.

I thought he looked to be racing a bit awkwardly in the closing stages at Leicester next time after getting boxed in when trying to make his effort and being left behind late on to finish sixth. The track certainly didn't appear to suit at Goodwood two starts ago when he looked unbalanced on the camber.

I think this flat track and the good to soft ground will be more suitable for Fiddlers Green. While he has made the running in the past, I think he may be best tracking a strong pace and he could get the opportunity to do that if there's a repeat of the tactics from last time with Shield Of Honour. He also has the benefit of Brodie Hampson being in the saddle and she will be far more tactically aware than the majority of the other jockeys in this race so she will likely adapt to find the best trip for him.

It may be that whatever caused Fiddlers Green to run so poorly last time will once again be an issue but hopefully he will be back at his best and can get back to winning ways in a fairly weak race. Any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.