Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday including 7/1 Newbury tip

Jewelry could prove too quick for her rivals

Capote's Dream could be worth sticking with at Newbury

Cerulean Summer is on a workable mark at Wolverhampton

In the feature race on Salisbury's card, the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes, William Haggas-trained Jewelry makes the most appeal on the manner of her victory at Newbury on debut.

Sent off at 14/115.00 in her sole racecourse start to date, the Coolmore-bred Wootton Bassett filly, who fetched 280,000gns as a yearling, displayed an electric turn of foot to put the race to bed effortlessly in the 6f contest. She didn't get off to the best of starts, as she hesitated when coming out of the stalls, and she showed plenty of greenness and inexperience, but she was still able to beat experienced rivals in fine fashion.

If she can take a step forward for her debut experience, she could be ready to make the step up to this level. She should improve from her first start, and her rivals could find it difficult to beat her for speed over this 6f trip.

Her biggest threat could be Ralph Beckett-trained Tabiti, who won comfortably on debut at Newmarket, beating some nicely-bred rivals. She made all from the front, staying on well under Rossa Ryan to deny fellow Juddmonte-owned Zanzoun.

That was over 7f however, and she holds entries in the Rockfel Stakes over 7f, as well as the Fillies' Mile. She looked capable of stepping up in trip based on her maiden win, therefore a drop back to 6f may not suit against some fillies who have shown plenty of speed over shorter distances.

Under Tom Marquand on her second start, Jewelry is worth siding with and can follow up as she steps up in grade, to remain unbeaten.

Recommended Bet Back Jewelry in 15:50 Salisbury SBK 4/1

Seven-year-old gelding Capote's Dream returned to form with a third-placed finish at 18/119.00 in a competitive Goodwood handicap recently, beaten only a length by winner Tanmawwy. On the same mark from 70 here, he can repeat his feat by making the frame once again.

The versatile seven-year-old stayed on well over the 7f trip on that occasion, but most of his form in recent season has come over the shorter trip of 6f. He's proven on a quicker surface and is on a workable mark, from which he holds an excellent chance at the weights for an in-form Tom Ward yard.

Pat Dobbs takes the ride aboard the gelding, a jockey who has ridden only two runners for the yard throughout his career, with one winner and a second. Capote's Dream has run well at the track too, when third here from a 5lb higher mark last season.

Well-handicapped, the son of Dream Ahead holds strong each-way claims at odds of 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back Capote's Dream E/W in 19:10 Newbury SBK 7/1

Three-year-old filly Cerulean Summer represents a Dylan Cunha yard who have an 18 percent strike-rate at the track this season.

She finished third on her last start at Leicester, when sent off at odds of 9/110.00, only beaten half-a-length by Bay Dream Believer. On the same mark from 55 here, she can go well again, and looks ready to break her maiden tag at the eleventh time of asking.

On her penultimate start, she finished third at 16/117.00, staying on well over this course-and-distance, and her previous experience at the track should hold her in good stead on her return.

In May, she finished fifth at Kempton, with City Of Delight, unbeaten in four runs since and now rated 83, only a length-and-a-quarter ahead in fourth when in receipt of 1lb. That was a good effort by Cerulean Summer when deemed a 50/151.00 chance, and suggests she has the ability to prove better than her current mark reflects. She has plenty of potential and will be suited by the conditions as well as the trip.

Equipped with blinkers and a tongue tie, it shouldn't be long before this filly enters the winners' enclosure, and this race could present itself as a feasible opportunity for her to break her duck.