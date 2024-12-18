Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer to be punters' best friend at Lingfield

Promising point debut

Girls Best Friend is overpriced at Lingfield

Girls Best Friend makes his rules debut in the opening maiden hurdle at Lingfield and if he still retains the ability he showed on his sole run in an Irish point, I think he can put up a good challenge to the front pair in the market.

He made his debut at Nenagh in February last year and showed plenty of promise. He raced at the head of the chasing group behind Mossy Fen Park through the first circuit and a half but made a couple of bad mistakes at the last with a circuit to go and the first on the final circuit. He quickly recovered and a good jump at four out allowed him to briefly move upsides the leader. Mossy Fen Park quickened on again and Girls Best Friend tracked before moving up on his outside on the long run to two out and he jumped that upsides but he couldn't match the winner's speed approaching the last and he looked set to finish second when stumbling on a little incline approaching the last and unseated rider.

Despite what happened in the closing stages, that was an encouraging debut from Girls Best Friend. The winner has since finished second in a Grade 2 novices' hurdle while the well beaten second is now rated 110 over hurdles.

The way that Girls Best Friend was able to quicken to go with the winner on the run to two out suggests that this trip should be no issue for him and his action suggests the ground will be ideal.

There is a question over whether whatever issue has kept him off the track will mean he's not the horse he was but I think he's more of a danger to the front pair than the market suggests and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Girls Best Friend in the 11:55 at Lingfield 1pt win @ SBK 6/1

Rockvale makes him handicap and chasing debut at Ludlow and I think he has a better chance to break his maiden than the market suggests.

He showed promise in three starts in the Irish pointing field, including when chasing home McLaurey on debut, and he put in an eyecatching performance on rules debut at Warwick when finishing twelve lengths behind the winner in seventh having been held up.

His two runs over hurdles since haven't been quite as encouraging but he made a little late headway at Doncaster last time and now steps up half a mile in trip for his handicap and chasing debut.

The ability that he showed in points and on hurdling debut suggests that he could be capable of being competitive off a mark of 93 and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Rockvale in the 15:10 at Ludlow 0.5pt win @ SBK 12/1

In the same race, I can't let the outsider of the whole field, River Robe, go unbacked at the price.

On her chasing debut at Uttoxeter, she was still upsides the leader when sprawling on landing at two out and lost all chance.

She ran at this track last time but over half a mile shorter and she looked outpaced the whole way up against a very well handicapped rival in Ostrava Du Berlais.

I'm hoping that the step up in trip today will allow River Robe to be more in her comfort zone and while there is a concern that she might need the return of headgear to show her best, she looks overpriced in a race of this quality and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.